Healthcare A Cornerstone Of Viksit Bharat Goals, Says NITI Ayog Official

New Delhi: Emphasising the crucial role of healthcare in India’s journey to achieve Viksit Bharat goals by 2047, VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, highlighted the government’s commitment to re-energising and modernising the primary healthcare sector.

Addressing the FICCI HEAL 2024 event, Paul noted that healthcare will be the foundation of India’s future growth, contributing not only to public well-being but also to the country’s economic transformation, with a vision of a $32 trillion economy and a significant rise in per capita income.

In his keynote address, Paul underscored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, describing it as a field where India aims to lead globally. “AI for health leadership belongs to India,” he stated, envisioning India as both a major consumer and creator of AI-driven health technologies.

He urged the healthcare industry to collaborate on validating AI tools to ensure their efficacy and safety, encouraging the sector to adopt innovation responsibly. He also spoke about the government’s focus on increasing life expectancy to over 85 years by 2047 and improving access to healthcare facilities, including raising the physician and hospital bed ratios.

He highlighted Ayushman Bharat’s expansion to cover senior citizens, introducing the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Card to extend healthcare access and dignity for citizens over 70. The session’s theme, ‘Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat,’ brought to light the importance of innovation in healthcare.

LS Changsan, additional secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the critical role of the private sector in driving innovations and reducing healthcare costs to make healthcare accessible even in the remotest regions.

This aligns with the government’s vision of healthcare equity across India, promoting health for all in line with the ideals of a developed nation. International perspectives were shared by Prof Jonathon Robin Gray, Director of Innovation and Improvement at Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, who encouraged India’s youth to take on leadership roles in healthcare management and innovation. He proposed a global platform to foster young leaders in healthcare through conferences, fellowships, and communities of practice, underscoring the value of collaborative learning.

Industry leaders further emphasised technology’s transformative power in healthcare. Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee, highlighted advancements in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics as drivers of accessible, quality healthcare under the banner of Digital India and Swasth Bharat.

Dr Anupam Sibal, co-chair of the committee, called for continued partnerships and collaboration to drive innovation and create impactful solutions for India’s healthcare challenges.

As India advances toward its 2047 goals, the healthcare sector’s role as an enabler of societal and economic growth is clear. Through collaboration, innovation, and the strategic use of technologies like AI, the government and private sector are working hand-in-hand to shape a healthier, more prosperous future for all Indians.