Delhi: Lalu Yadav's Health Improves After Surgery, To Be 'Discharged' In Two To Three Days

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's health has improved after a successful surgery at Delhi AIIMS. He may be discharged from AIIMS in two to three days.

According to the doctors, the wounds on Lalu Yadav's hands and back were not healing, due to which he had to undergo surgery. After the surgery on April 3, he was shifted from the ICU to the ward on April 5. It is worth noting that Lalu Yadav is a diabetic patient. The wounds will take time to heal. Due to this, he is currently kept under the supervision of doctors.

May be discharged in 2-3 days: Also, insulin injections are being given to Lalu Yadav so that his recovery after surgery is quick. It will also make sure that the recovery does not take long due to diabetes. His condition is stable now.

Earlier, after Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition worsened, he was admitted to Delhi AIIMS on April 2. When he did not get relief during treatment in Patna, he was referred to Delhi AIIMS. He was admitted to the Cardiology Department of AIIMS at around 10 pm on April 2.

According to the information received, due to worsening of diabetes, he developed wounds on his legs and back. His treatment was started in Patna. As there was no relief, the doctors advised him to go to AIIMS. On the morning of 2 April, he was about to leave for Delhi for examination, during which his health deteriorated. He was immediately admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna. After being under the close supervision of doctors for the whole day, he left for Delhi AIIMS late in the evening.

In the past, Lalu Prasad Yadav has undergone kidney transplant and heart surgery. He was admitted on the third floor of the Red Building of Delhi AIIMS. His treatment started under the leadership of Dr Rakesh Yadav. 76-year-old Lalu has been battling serious diseases for a long time. He underwent angioplasty in Mumbai in 2024. Kidney transplant was done in Singapore in 2022. After that, the activity of the RJD chief had increased a bit but advancing age is not allowing him to recover from diseases. He also underwent open heart surgery in 2014.