Tirupati Laddu Row: Centre Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu's AR Dairy For Contravening FSSAI Standards

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has issued a show cause notice to AR Dairy Food Private Ltd for not meeting the FSSAI standards while supplying “Ghee” to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In its notice to the company, a copy of which has been seen by ETV Bharat, the ministry asked to show cause as to why its license shall not be suspended for contravention of the provision of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The ministry has asked for a reply from the company by September 23, failing which suitable actions will be initiated as per the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006 and Regulations made there under.

As per the act, all the provisions and regulations must be complied with by food business operators at all times.

The ministry said that M/S AR Diary Food Private Ltd was granted FSSAI central license number 10014042001610 and the license is valid till June 1, 2029.

In the notice, the ministry said as per the information received from The Director Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), the firm located at 10/5C, Madurai Road, Begampur Post, Dindigul block, Tamil Nadu-624002 was one of the suppliers of Ghee to TTD for last four years.

“Further, as per the information, the Ghee procurement committee of TTD has sent all the samples supplied to it for testing to NDDB CALF Lab at Anand, Gujarat. After analysis, the sample from your firm M/s AR Diary Food Private Ltd has failed to meet the parameters and your firm has been blacklisted by EO, TTD,” the ministry said.

It further said by the non-conformance of the product “Ghee” manufactured by the dairy which did not meet the standards, it has contravened the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations made there under.