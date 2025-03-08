Health Ministry Issues Guidelines As India Witnesses Surge In H1N1 Cases

New Delhi: Following a surge in swine flu (H1N1) cases across the country, the health ministry has asked States and UTs to follow guidelines on the categorization of influenza A H1N1 cases during screening for home isolation, testing treatment, and hospitalization.
“Such categorization of influenza A H1N1 cases would definitely help the health authorities in managing the situation,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
Government data in possession of ETV Bharat show that at least 516 people were infected and 6 died due to H1N1 in January this year.
As per data, 20,414 people were infected, and 347 died in the last five years in India, with States like Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan severely impacted by the spike in cases.
Kerala witnessed four deaths due to the H1N1 virus, whereas Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh registered one casualty each due to H1N1.
As many as 20,414 people were infected with swine flu that was caused by the H1N1 virus strain, and 347 died of the viral disease in India as of December 2024, government data showed. The infection continues to rise, with the national capital registering 3,141 cases.
Other states too are reporting a spike in the seasonal influenza A (H1N1) virus that can infect humans, birds, and pigs are Kerala with 2,846 cases, Maharashtra 2,027 cases, Gujarat 1,711 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,777 cases and Rajasthan 1,149 cases.
Following the surge in cases, the health ministry is keeping a close watch on the rising influenza cases and monitoring the trend through integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.
“India usually witnesses a seasonal rise in influenza cases from January to March, which continues again from August to October. The most prominent subtypes of Influenza in circulation in the country at present are Influenza A (H1N1) and its subtype H3N2,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine to ETV Bharat.
According to the government guidelines, all individuals seeking consultations for flu like symptoms should be screened at healthcare facilities both Government and private or examined by a doctor with a categorized system of treatment.
The first step
Patients with mild fever plus cough and sore throat with or without bodyache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting will be categorized as Category-A. The patients should be monitored for their progress and reassessed at 24 to 48 hours by the doctor. No testing of the patient for H1N1 is required. Patients should confine themselves at home and avoid mixing with the public and high-risk members of the family.
The second step
In addition to all the signs and symptoms mentioned under Category-A, if the patient has high grade fever and severe sore throat, he or she may require home isolation and Oseltamivir, commonly used for the treatment of the flu.
The individuals having one or more high risk conditions including children with mild illness but with predisposing risk factors, pregnant women, persons aged 65 years or older, patients with lung diseases, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, blood disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, cancer and HIV/AIDS and patients on long term cortisone therapy shall be treated with Oseltamivir.
The third step
In addition to the signs and symptoms mentioned in step one and two, if the patient has one or more symptoms like breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood, bluish discoloration of nails; children with influenza like illness who had a severe disease as manifested by the red flag signs (somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, etc). and worsening of underlying chronic conditions, all such patients need immediate testing, followed by hospitalization and treatment.