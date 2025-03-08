ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines As India Witnesses Surge In H1N1 Cases

New Delhi: Following a surge in swine flu (H1N1) cases across the country, the health ministry has asked States and UTs to follow guidelines on the categorization of influenza A H1N1 cases during screening for home isolation, testing treatment, and hospitalization.

“Such categorization of influenza A H1N1 cases would definitely help the health authorities in managing the situation,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

Government data in possession of ETV Bharat show that at least 516 people were infected and 6 died due to H1N1 in January this year.

As per data, 20,414 people were infected, and 347 died in the last five years in India, with States like Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan severely impacted by the spike in cases.

Kerala witnessed four deaths due to the H1N1 virus, whereas Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh registered one casualty each due to H1N1.

As many as 20,414 people were infected with swine flu that was caused by the H1N1 virus strain, and 347 died of the viral disease in India as of December 2024, government data showed. The infection continues to rise, with the national capital registering 3,141 cases.

Other states too are reporting a spike in the seasonal influenza A (H1N1) virus that can infect humans, birds, and pigs are Kerala with 2,846 cases, Maharashtra 2,027 cases, Gujarat 1,711 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,777 cases and Rajasthan 1,149 cases.

Following the surge in cases, the health ministry is keeping a close watch on the rising influenza cases and monitoring the trend through integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

“India usually witnesses a seasonal rise in influenza cases from January to March, which continues again from August to October. The most prominent subtypes of Influenza in circulation in the country at present are Influenza A (H1N1) and its subtype H3N2,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine to ETV Bharat.