Zika Virus: Health Ministry Issues Advisory to States; Alerts Clinicians for Close Monitoring

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to States in the wake of reported Zika virus cases from Maharashtra.

Issuing the advisory, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the States to maintain a constant vigil over the Zika virus situation in the country.

As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the aﬀected pregnant lady, States have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring.

“States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika and act as per Central Government Guidelines,” a senior health ministry official said.

States have also been instructed to advise health facilities and hospitals to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito-free.

“States have been emphasized on the importance of strengthening the entomological surveillance and intensifying the vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities,” the official said.