Zika Virus: Health Ministry Issues Advisory to States; Alerts Clinicians for Close Monitoring

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to States in the wake of reported Zika virus cases from Maharashtra.
Issuing the advisory, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the States to maintain a constant vigil over the Zika virus situation in the country.
As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the aﬀected pregnant lady, States have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring.
“States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika and act as per Central Government Guidelines,” a senior health ministry official said.
States have also been instructed to advise health facilities and hospitals to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito-free.
“States have been emphasized on the importance of strengthening the entomological surveillance and intensifying the vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities,” the official said.
States are also urged to promote awareness through precautionary IEC messages in social media and other platforms to reduce panic among the community, as Zika is like any other viral infection with most cases being asymptomatic and mild.
Though it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of Zika-associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016.
“For timely detection and control of any impending upsurge and outbreak, State authorities have been advised to be vigilant, prepared and ensure availability of appropriate logistics at all levels. States were also urged to immediately report any detected case to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC),” the official added.
Zika testing facility is available at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune as well as National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and a few selected virus research and diagnostic laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Zika Disease: Zika is an Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like Dengue and Chikungunya. It is a non-fatal disease. However, Zika is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) of babies born to aﬀected pregnant women which makes it a major concern.
India reported its first Zika case from Gujarat State in 2016. Since then, many other States namely Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases subsequently.
In 2024 (till July 2), Maharashtra reported eight cases from Pune (6), Kolhapur (1) and Sangamner (1).