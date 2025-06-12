ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Issues Advisory On Respiratory Illness

Experts say environmental factors such as seasonal air pollution, monsoon-related dampness and congregation in closed spaces may contribute to a sudden spike in respiratory illness.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

3 Min Read

New Delhi: Prompted by a resurgence in respiratory illness cases, particularly Covid-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued an advisory for the protection of vulnerable groups.

According to the ministry, people above 64 years of age, underage children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are prone to respiratory illness. "Such illness can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome and in some cases, death," Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and former chair of the Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), told ETV Bharat.

The ministry has asked people to stay vigilant and prioritise regular health check-ups for protection. "The call to adopt precautions underscores the need to prevent overwhelming healthcare systems and to protect high-risk individuals, especially in light of lessons learned from earlier waves of the pandemic," said Dr Kole.

How Serious are the Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases are a significant public health concern due to their potential severity and widespread impact. They encompass a range of conditions like Covid-19, influenza, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis.

"These diseases can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and, in some cases, death. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk of developing complications," said Dr Kole, currently the visiting Professor of the University of South Wales, UK.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Account for Morbidity and Mortality

In India, chronic respiratory diseases account for a substantial proportion of morbidity and mortality. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2019, published in The Lancet, chronic respiratory diseases were responsible for nearly 10 per cent of the total disease burden in India. Among these, COPD and asthma were predominant.

"Men tend to have a higher prevalence of COPD due to higher rates of tobacco use and occupational exposure to pollutants, while asthma is more common among children and young adults, with a relatively equal distribution between genders. The elderly population is more vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially from infections like Covid-19 and influenza, due to weakened immunity and the likelihood of co-morbidities," said Dr Kole, the director of emergency medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Pune.

Causes of Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases arise from a complex interplay of various factors. In India, air pollution stands out as a major contributor, with harmful emissions from vehicles, industrial activities and agricultural practices like stubble burning affecting outdoor air quality. Indoors, the use of biomass fuels for cooking in poorly ventilated spaces adds to the burden.

According to Dr Kole, tobacco use remains a significant risk factor, along with occupational exposures to dust, chemicals, and other irritants. Inadequate housing conditions, recurring respiratory infections, and an increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases also play a crucial role.

"These challenges are further intensified during winter months, when air quality typically worsens, leading to a seasonal surge in respiratory illnesses," he added.

Periodic waves of viral outbreaks are not uncommon, especially with new variants emerging that may spread faster or evade immunity. Furthermore, environmental factors such as seasonal air pollution, monsoon-related cold and dampness and the congregation of people in closed spaces due to weather may contribute to a spike in cases.

Need for A Layered Approach

Experts suggest that a layered approach is essential to prevent respiratory disease. "Vaccination remains the cornerstone — seasonal flu shots, Covid-19 boosters and pneumococcal vaccines should be prioritised for high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with chronic diseases and healthcare workers. Equally important is the consistent use of face masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, alongside hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," Dr Kole said.

Public awareness campaigns now stress avoiding coughing in public, isolating when symptomatic and using clean fuels like LPG to reduce indoor air pollution.

Also Read:

  1. COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus
  2. Your Practical Guide To Prevent Lungs Issues During Heatwave

New Delhi: Prompted by a resurgence in respiratory illness cases, particularly Covid-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued an advisory for the protection of vulnerable groups.

According to the ministry, people above 64 years of age, underage children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are prone to respiratory illness. "Such illness can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome and in some cases, death," Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and former chair of the Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), told ETV Bharat.

The ministry has asked people to stay vigilant and prioritise regular health check-ups for protection. "The call to adopt precautions underscores the need to prevent overwhelming healthcare systems and to protect high-risk individuals, especially in light of lessons learned from earlier waves of the pandemic," said Dr Kole.

How Serious are the Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases are a significant public health concern due to their potential severity and widespread impact. They encompass a range of conditions like Covid-19, influenza, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis.

"These diseases can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and, in some cases, death. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk of developing complications," said Dr Kole, currently the visiting Professor of the University of South Wales, UK.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Account for Morbidity and Mortality

In India, chronic respiratory diseases account for a substantial proportion of morbidity and mortality. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2019, published in The Lancet, chronic respiratory diseases were responsible for nearly 10 per cent of the total disease burden in India. Among these, COPD and asthma were predominant.

"Men tend to have a higher prevalence of COPD due to higher rates of tobacco use and occupational exposure to pollutants, while asthma is more common among children and young adults, with a relatively equal distribution between genders. The elderly population is more vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially from infections like Covid-19 and influenza, due to weakened immunity and the likelihood of co-morbidities," said Dr Kole, the director of emergency medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Pune.

Causes of Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases arise from a complex interplay of various factors. In India, air pollution stands out as a major contributor, with harmful emissions from vehicles, industrial activities and agricultural practices like stubble burning affecting outdoor air quality. Indoors, the use of biomass fuels for cooking in poorly ventilated spaces adds to the burden.

According to Dr Kole, tobacco use remains a significant risk factor, along with occupational exposures to dust, chemicals, and other irritants. Inadequate housing conditions, recurring respiratory infections, and an increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases also play a crucial role.

"These challenges are further intensified during winter months, when air quality typically worsens, leading to a seasonal surge in respiratory illnesses," he added.

Periodic waves of viral outbreaks are not uncommon, especially with new variants emerging that may spread faster or evade immunity. Furthermore, environmental factors such as seasonal air pollution, monsoon-related cold and dampness and the congregation of people in closed spaces due to weather may contribute to a spike in cases.

Need for A Layered Approach

Experts suggest that a layered approach is essential to prevent respiratory disease. "Vaccination remains the cornerstone — seasonal flu shots, Covid-19 boosters and pneumococcal vaccines should be prioritised for high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with chronic diseases and healthcare workers. Equally important is the consistent use of face masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, alongside hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," Dr Kole said.

Public awareness campaigns now stress avoiding coughing in public, isolating when symptomatic and using clean fuels like LPG to reduce indoor air pollution.

Also Read:

  1. COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus
  2. Your Practical Guide To Prevent Lungs Issues During Heatwave

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION HEALTH MINISTRYCOVID 19VULNERABLE GROUPCOPDADVISORY ON RESPIRATORY ILLNESS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.