ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Issues Advisory On Respiratory Illness

New Delhi: Prompted by a resurgence in respiratory illness cases, particularly Covid-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued an advisory for the protection of vulnerable groups.

According to the ministry, people above 64 years of age, underage children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are prone to respiratory illness. "Such illness can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome and in some cases, death," Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and former chair of the Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), told ETV Bharat.

The ministry has asked people to stay vigilant and prioritise regular health check-ups for protection. "The call to adopt precautions underscores the need to prevent overwhelming healthcare systems and to protect high-risk individuals, especially in light of lessons learned from earlier waves of the pandemic," said Dr Kole.

How Serious are the Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases are a significant public health concern due to their potential severity and widespread impact. They encompass a range of conditions like Covid-19, influenza, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis.

"These diseases can severely affect lung function, leading to decreased oxygen intake, complications like pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and, in some cases, death. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk of developing complications," said Dr Kole, currently the visiting Professor of the University of South Wales, UK.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Account for Morbidity and Mortality

In India, chronic respiratory diseases account for a substantial proportion of morbidity and mortality. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2019, published in The Lancet, chronic respiratory diseases were responsible for nearly 10 per cent of the total disease burden in India. Among these, COPD and asthma were predominant.

"Men tend to have a higher prevalence of COPD due to higher rates of tobacco use and occupational exposure to pollutants, while asthma is more common among children and young adults, with a relatively equal distribution between genders. The elderly population is more vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially from infections like Covid-19 and influenza, due to weakened immunity and the likelihood of co-morbidities," said Dr Kole, the director of emergency medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Pune.