Doctor Rape-Murder: Health Ministry Directs Institutes to File FIR within 6 Hours of Attacks

By PTI

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry said in a memo that the respective Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within 6 hours of attacks on healthcare workers on duty. The office memorandum was issued by Director General of Health Services.

Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

The office memorandum by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel was issued to directors and medical superintendents of central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of all medical colleges across the country.

"It is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident," the memo read.

Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals, the memo said. The OM said a number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty and many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done either by patients or their attendants, the it added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating into the Kolkata woman doctor rape and murder case amidst continuing protests by medicos in different parts of the country.

