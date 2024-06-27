ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Minister J P Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

During the ongoing Parliament session in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Council of States".

Among other dignitaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House when the announcement was made. The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier decided to appoint Nadda as the leader of the House, and the same was conveyed to the upper house.

