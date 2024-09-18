High Bad Cholesterol, Lipoprotein Lead To Early Cardiac Issue In Women, Reveals Study

New Delhi: Researchers found that measuring two specific fats in the body, along with the inflammation levels, can help detect a woman’s risk of developing early cardiac ailments. The findings are based on a study of 28,000 people in the United States.

The study revealed that heart-related diagnoses could be done by analyzing the levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) and lipoprotein(a) in the blood. Lipoprotein(a), a substance partially derived from LDL, is one of the key fats linked to heart risk. Additional information is gathered using the level of highly sensitive C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) in the blood.

By analyzing these three factors together in blood samples, researchers found that women with elevated LDL levels, lipoprotein(a), and C-reactive protein were 2.6 times more likely to suffer from various cardiac ailments, including cardiac arrest. Moreover, the study concluded that the risk of stroke in the next 30 years is 3.7 times higher for women with very high levels of these three indicators.

Scientists believe these findings will pave the way for new methods of early detection and prevention of cardiac disorders. While the study is focused on women, researchers suggested similar conditions could exist in men as well. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in 2024.