Health Expert Cautions Against Vector Borne Diseases, Advises Preventive Measures

New Delhi: Even as states across India are registering a large number of vector borne diseases including dengue and chikungunya, experts from the health sector on Thursday issued caution to adopt preventive measures to counter an emerging threat.

“Climate change is further compounding the issue by prolonging mosquito-breeding periods and enabling disease-carrying vectors to expand into newer, previously unaffected areas,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, director-emergency medicine, DPU Super Specialty Hospital to ETV Bharat.

He said while state health departments, including that of Maharashtra, have intensified testing and public awareness drives, there remains a pressing need for sustained vector-control measures, rapid and accurate diagnosis, and robust community engagement for prevention.

“In the early stages, symptoms of malaria, chikungunya, and dengue often overlap, typically presenting as high-grade fever, headache, fatigue, joint or muscle pain, and occasionally rash. However, chikungunya is more likely to cause severe joint stiffness, while malaria may bring chills and sweating, and dengue can present with retro-orbital pain and bleeding tendencies,” he said.

Dr Kole said across many regions of India, including Pune, cases of malaria and chikungunya rose sharply with the onset of the pre-monsoon season. According to the Health Ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, of the total 30,876 suspected chikungunya cases registered in India till date this year, 1,741 have been confirmed. With 592 cases Maharashtra leads the number of states registering maximum number of chikungunya cases followed by Tamil Nadu (242) and Karnataka 238.

According to the national centre for vector borne disease control, chikungunya (also known as chikungunya virus disease or chikungunya fever) is a debilitating, but non-fatal, viral illness that is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. It resembles dengue fever. Similarly, a total number of 12,043 dengue cases have been registered in India with six deaths with 4 in Kerala and 2 in Tamil Nadu.

As per government data, Tamil Nadu with 5,535 cases of dengue leads the list of states having maximum cases followed by Kerala (1,417) and Maharashtra (1,159).

Dengue is a fast emerging, outbreak-prone, and mosquito-borne viral fever. The incidence of dengue is increasing in recent years with repeated outbreaks from many States and newer areas. At present, except Ladakh all the States and Union Territories are reporting dengue cases.

According to government data, India has been implementing strong initiatives to prevent malaria. “With an 80.5 per cent reduction in malaria cases and 78.3 per cent reduction in deaths between 2015 and 2023, and over 122 districts reporting zero cases last year, the country is advancing with renewed momentum towards achieving zero indigenous cases by 2027 and setting a global benchmark in public health elimination efforts. India reaffirms its steadfast commitment to eliminating malaria by 2030,” the health ministry stated.

As per world malaria report (WMR) 2023 India contributed to 65.7 per cent of the estimated Malaria cases in the South-East Asia Region. The reported total malaria cases and deaths in 2022 were 1,76,522 and 83 respectively. The reported cases declined from 11,36,423 in 1995 to 98,306 cases in 2022. Overall, 85 per cent decline in malaria cases and 78.3 per cent decline in deaths were noted in 2022 compared to 2015 as per the Annual Malaria report 2022.