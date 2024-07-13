ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Care Providers Constantly Monitoring Amarnath Yatra, Says Health Ministry Officials

New Delhi: Physicians, surgeons, cardiologists and all critical health care providers from 12 states and 16 medical institutions are constantly monitoring the Amarnath Yatra, officials in the Health Ministry said. The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19. This year, more than 3.50 lakh pilgrims registered to participate in the pilgrimage.

“Medical preparedness is crucial to handle emergencies such as Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE), and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE), which can be life-threatening if not promptly addressed,” officials said.

The official said that for the past two years, the Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division has been diligently working to streamline the healthcare process for the Amarnath Yatra. “In 2023, under the leadership of Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG and Director of EMR, a team conducted an on-site assessment of the medical facilities established for the yatra for the first time. This assessment ensured that the facilities met the necessary standards and could effectively address the health needs of the pilgrims,” the official said.

Following the team’s visit in 2023, efforts to streamline medical care arrangements and enhance coordination between the states deploying medical staff and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Kashmir were prioritised, officials added.

“Additionally, it was crucial to provide states with direct experience of the cultural sensitivities and challenges in Kashmir. To achieve these goals, the first-ever national-level review meeting for the Amarnath Yatra was organised in Kashmir jointly by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) under the chairmanship of Dr (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS on December 20 last year,” officials said.