ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heal' Brings Light to Lives of Orphans, Applications Invited For Admissions; Free Education, Accommodation,& Food For Those Without Parents

Vijayawada: Losing one or both parents during school age is an unbearable tragedy, often forcing children to discontinue their education. Heal Paradise, an educational institution established by Dr. Koneru Satyaprasad, aims to ensure that orphaned and needy children do not miss out on education.

Situated on a spacious 90-acre campus in Thotapalli, Aagiripalli Mandal, Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, this school provides free quality education, accommodation, and food. It follows an English-medium CBSE curriculum, offering education from Class 1 to Intermediate, comparable to top corporate schools. The campus is located 12 km from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada.

Library with 15,000 Books

The school houses a large library with 15,000 books, encouraging students to explore arts based on their interests. Training is provided in 3D painting, crafts, music, and dance.

Excellent Sports & Educational Facilities

The educational institution also has state-of-the-art sports and educational facilities, including a 400-meter running track and international-standard courts for basketball, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, and handball.

It also has modern hostels with RO-purified drinking water and hot water. The school uses organically grown vegetables for student meals. It also has smart classrooms with online learning tools and fully equipped labs for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Arts, and Computers.