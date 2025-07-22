Heads Roll In Sharda University: Two Professors Arrested, Three Staff Members Suspended

New Delhi/Noida: The Sharda University management on Monday suspended the Dean, an assistant professor and an associate professor of the university, pending police inquiry, in connection with the suicide of a 21-year-old Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Knowledge Park, Greater Noida.

Two professors were arrested earlier on Sunday in connection with the suicide.

All these suspended and arrested persons were named in the police FIR lodged with the Greater Noida police by relatives of the deceased as well as the university management.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the student suicide at Sharda University in Greater Noida and expressed serious concerns about institutional accountability and delay in police action.

The Apex court also sought a report from the IIT Kharagpur management regarding action taken following the suicide of a fourth-year student on Monday.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that the suicide in IIT Kharagpur was the fourth such case in seven months and wondered what was happening.

The Bench appointed an amicus curiae to look into the matter and inform the court about the details of the two cases. It should be looked into if the FIRs were registered in both cases and if the authorities informed the police about the incidents with promptness.

Meanwhile, at Sharda University, the administration avoided the media saying anything in this matter. It could be learnt from university sources that a ban order on the entry of the five suspended persons in the institute has also been imposed on the campus.

The police have so far interrogated 22 people, including students, wardens, and professors. Investigation has revealed that the university informed the police about the incident after one and a half hours, while the family members had informed the police before that.

Now the police will question all those who took the dead body wrapped in a sheet. They will be asked on whose orders they did so.

Director of Public Relations Dr Ajit Kumar condemned the incident and assured complete transparency in the investigation. Kumar told ANI, "Investigation is underway. Five members of our investigation team, under the supervision of the Pro-Vice Chancellor, are investigating all aspects.”

Mr Kumar said that the University has postponed ongoing exams for two days now.

“We condemn this incident and stand in solidarity with the entire family. We have suspended the teacher, whose name was in the note, with immediate effect as the police are investigating the matter,” he said.

Security tightened outside the university

At present, security has been tightened outside the university after the incident. A student’s protest on Monday was disallowed.

The deceased's uncle accused the university management of serious lapses and alleged that the student was being harassed for years, which led her to take this tragic decision. "The management and faculty of this college are responsible, and the license of the university should be cancelled, " he said.

“Our daughter was a final-year BDS student here. There is no security here. The university management is responsible for our daughter's death. Out of the 6-7 culprits, only two have been arrested. The police have said that the rest will be arrested within a week,” said the deceased’s relatives.

Devendra, the deceased’s brother, said: “My sister was mentally harassed by the management, due to which she took this extreme step. After the FIR was filed, the police arrested some of the accused whose names she had written in her note. However, there are 3-4 more accused against whom no action has been taken. We are urging the authorities to take strict action against them as soon as possible,” Devendra added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.