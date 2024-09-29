ETV Bharat / bharat

Head Constable, Militant Killed, Two Officers Injured In Ongoing Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

Jammu: A local policeman was killed and two officers injured during an anti-terror operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday. According to Anand Jain, ADGP (Jammu), head constable Bashir Ahmed lost his life while the condition of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhbir and Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz is stated to be stable.

The ongoing operation, which was launched to track down three to four suspected foreign terrorists hiding in the Kathua forests, has intensified following recent hit-and-run attacks against the army, local police, and civilians in the region. In the past few months, these terrorists have targeted hilly districts such as Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi.

ADGP Jain reassured the public that police and security forces are committed to ensuring smooth elections in the third phase scheduled for October 1, despite the ongoing tensions. To counter the threats posed by the terrorists, over 4,000 elite soldiers trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in the region, leading to a significant decrease in terrorist attacks. This revised strategy has already resulted in the deaths of five terrorists during recent engagements.