'He Was A Teacher Like Me, So I Named My Son After Former President Radhakrishnan': VP-Elect's Mother

Tiruppur: Recalling the time when CP Radhakrishnan was born, his mother Janaki Ammal said she had named her son after former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. She said that when her son Radhakrishnan was born, the then President of the country, Radhakrishnan, was in office and, like her, was a teacher. She named her son in the former President's memory.

Janaki Ammal told news agency ANI, "When my son was born, the then President Radhakrishnan was in office. He was a teacher, and I too was a teacher. In his memory, I named my son after him. At that time, my husband looked at me and asked, "Are you giving this name because you want your son to become the President one day?"

"After 62 years, just as my husband had said, it has come true. I feel very happy about it," she added.

On Tuesday, the brother of newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, CP Kumaresh, expressed his happiness. He said it is a great joy that Radhakrishnan will now take on the responsibility of managing the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, CP Kumaresh said, "I am very, very happy. It is a great joy that Radhakrishnan has been elected as the Vice President. He has to take the responsibility of efficiently managing the Rajya Sabha, and he will carry it out successfully. He will also uphold PM Modi's trust.