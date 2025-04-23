ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Believe He Won't Come Back To Take The Keys': Close Friend Remembers Kerala Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Ernakulam resident Biju said that he had advised N Ramachandran not to visit Kashmir, but he was determined to visit the valley.

Close Friend Remembers Kerala Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack
Close Friend Remembers Kerala Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ernakulam: As families of the over two dozen tourists killed in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir try to come to terms with the hard reality, Ernakulam resident Biju condoles the death of his friend N. Ramachandran, one of the victims.

Ramachandran, a retired expatriate from Kerala's Ernakulam was among the 26 people killed in Tuesday's attack at Baisaran in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Why are you going to Kashmir?" — That's the question Biju, a close friend and neighbor of N. Ramachandran, asked him before he left. The news of his loss of life has left his circle of relatives, buddies, and network in disbelief.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Biju shared the irreparable loss recalling their remaining communication. "He advised me not to worry — that Kashmir had changed now," Biju stated, his voice trembling. “I had requested him due to the fact we keep hearing about assaults there. I can not believe he's long past.”

The duo shared a forty five-year-length friendship. While Biju worked at an enterprise in Ernakulam, Ramachandran worked in Edappally before he left for Dubai. After many years abroad, Ramachandran returned home to a quiet retired life.

“He used to chuckle and make all and sundry chuckle,” Biju stated. “Those smiles at the moment are just memories.”

Post retirement, Ramachandran actively engaged in community initiatives throughout his business days. Before heading to Kashmir, he had entrusted Biju with his house keys — asking him to water the flora and take care of the house till his return.

“He was supposed to travel to Dubai this time. But for the reason that his daughter had come home, he was determined to visit Kashmir as an alternative,” Biju said.

Ramachandran is survived by his wife Sheela, a retired schoolteacher, their daughter Aarathi, and her kids. His son Aravind, based in Bengaluru, was the one who informed the family about the tragedy.

“I can’t believe that he will by no means come back to take the keys again,” Biju said, holding back tears.

Read more:

  1. Names Of 26 Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Victims Include Tourists From 12 States, Most From Maharashtra
  2. LIVE Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Amit Shah Reaches Attack Site In Baisaran; Search Op For Attackers On

Ernakulam: As families of the over two dozen tourists killed in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir try to come to terms with the hard reality, Ernakulam resident Biju condoles the death of his friend N. Ramachandran, one of the victims.

Ramachandran, a retired expatriate from Kerala's Ernakulam was among the 26 people killed in Tuesday's attack at Baisaran in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Why are you going to Kashmir?" — That's the question Biju, a close friend and neighbor of N. Ramachandran, asked him before he left. The news of his loss of life has left his circle of relatives, buddies, and network in disbelief.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Biju shared the irreparable loss recalling their remaining communication. "He advised me not to worry — that Kashmir had changed now," Biju stated, his voice trembling. “I had requested him due to the fact we keep hearing about assaults there. I can not believe he's long past.”

The duo shared a forty five-year-length friendship. While Biju worked at an enterprise in Ernakulam, Ramachandran worked in Edappally before he left for Dubai. After many years abroad, Ramachandran returned home to a quiet retired life.

“He used to chuckle and make all and sundry chuckle,” Biju stated. “Those smiles at the moment are just memories.”

Post retirement, Ramachandran actively engaged in community initiatives throughout his business days. Before heading to Kashmir, he had entrusted Biju with his house keys — asking him to water the flora and take care of the house till his return.

“He was supposed to travel to Dubai this time. But for the reason that his daughter had come home, he was determined to visit Kashmir as an alternative,” Biju said.

Ramachandran is survived by his wife Sheela, a retired schoolteacher, their daughter Aarathi, and her kids. His son Aravind, based in Bengaluru, was the one who informed the family about the tragedy.

“I can’t believe that he will by no means come back to take the keys again,” Biju said, holding back tears.

Read more:

  1. Names Of 26 Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Victims Include Tourists From 12 States, Most From Maharashtra
  2. LIVE Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Amit Shah Reaches Attack Site In Baisaran; Search Op For Attackers On

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAMPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKKASHMIRKERALA RESIDENTS PAHALGAM ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.