'Can't Believe He Won't Come Back To Take The Keys': Close Friend Remembers Kerala Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Ernakulam: As families of the over two dozen tourists killed in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir try to come to terms with the hard reality, Ernakulam resident Biju condoles the death of his friend N. Ramachandran, one of the victims.
Ramachandran, a retired expatriate from Kerala's Ernakulam was among the 26 people killed in Tuesday's attack at Baisaran in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"Why are you going to Kashmir?" — That's the question Biju, a close friend and neighbor of N. Ramachandran, asked him before he left. The news of his loss of life has left his circle of relatives, buddies, and network in disbelief.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Biju shared the irreparable loss recalling their remaining communication. "He advised me not to worry — that Kashmir had changed now," Biju stated, his voice trembling. “I had requested him due to the fact we keep hearing about assaults there. I can not believe he's long past.”
The duo shared a forty five-year-length friendship. While Biju worked at an enterprise in Ernakulam, Ramachandran worked in Edappally before he left for Dubai. After many years abroad, Ramachandran returned home to a quiet retired life.
“He used to chuckle and make all and sundry chuckle,” Biju stated. “Those smiles at the moment are just memories.”
Post retirement, Ramachandran actively engaged in community initiatives throughout his business days. Before heading to Kashmir, he had entrusted Biju with his house keys — asking him to water the flora and take care of the house till his return.
“He was supposed to travel to Dubai this time. But for the reason that his daughter had come home, he was determined to visit Kashmir as an alternative,” Biju said.
Ramachandran is survived by his wife Sheela, a retired schoolteacher, their daughter Aarathi, and her kids. His son Aravind, based in Bengaluru, was the one who informed the family about the tragedy.
“I can’t believe that he will by no means come back to take the keys again,” Biju said, holding back tears.
