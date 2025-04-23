'He Ran After The Attacker': Kashmir Ponywala Confronted Armed Terrorists Before They Shot Him Dead

Srinagar: “Why are you killing innocent people?". These were the last words of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local ponywala in Pahalgam who displayed extraordinary grit as he confronted the heavily armed terrorists before they killed him along with 25 tourists in the upper reaches of Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Adil, in his late 20s, even attempted to snatch the rifles of one of the terrorists before he was shot twice. He made his living as a horse rider helping tourists reach Baisaran, the picturesque meadow that can only be accessed on foot.

Adil was the eldest of three children of a Gujjar couple from Hapatnar village in Anantnag's Aishmuqam, and the sole breadwinner for his family.

Talking to ETV Bharat, his younger brother Naushad said Adil had returned home due to recent heavy rains and went to Pahalgam only on Tuesday, when the attack took place. “He had stayed home during the Ramadan fast. It was only that day he resumed his work,” Naushad said.

Quoting a woman tourist survivor whose father was among the Pahalgam attack victims, Naushad said that slain Adil confronted one of the attackers for indiscriminately firing on the unarmed tourists.

“When the tourists were running for their lives after the attack, he couldn't bear it and ran after one of the attackers and confronted the militants, asking them why they were killing innocent people,” Naushad said, quoting the woman tourist survivor. “The woman told me that everyone was running for their lives, but Adil was rescuing tourists,” he said.

“The woman told me that when she fell, Adil held his hand and asked her to run away. He then ran after the attacker and confronted him over killing innocent people. The attacker fired two bullets, one his Adil in his neck and another in his chest, leading to his on-the-spot death,” Naushad said, quoting the woman tourist.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in Adil's funeral prayers on Wednesday afternoon and praised his bravery. The CM also interacted with the family members of the deceasedand assured them of all support. "Perhaps he tried to stop them and tried to take away gun of a terrorist, that is why he was then targeted," Abdullah told reporters.

"We will have to take care of the family and help them. I have come here to assure them that the government stands with them at this juncture and we will do whatever we can for them," the chief minister said.

Adil's father, Syed Haider Shah, recalled receiving the shocking news of his son's death. "When we heard about the attack, we called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4:30 PM, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been shot. My son was martyred, and he was the only earner of our family. We want justice for his death. He was an innocent man. Why was he killed? Whoever is responsible must face the consequences," he said.

Wailing over her loss, the slain Adil's mother said that he was the only support for the elderly couple, saying he used to ride horses to earn a livelihood for himself and the family. “There is no one else to provide for us now. We don't know what we will do without him," she said.