'He Dug A Hole In Marshy Ground To Hide': Kuruva Gang Member Who Escaped From Custody Arrested

Kochi: The Kuruva gang member, who escaped from police custody, was caught by the Kerala police in a joint operation. The Kochi police, Alappuzha police and Fire and Rescue Services jointly captured a person suspected to be a member of the ‘Kuruva thieves’ gang. Santhosh, a 38-year-old from Tamil Nadu, escaped police custody while under investigation for a series of thefts. He had been arrested alongside other suspects by a team from Mannancherry police in a marshy area near the Kundannoor flyover.

However, the arrest took an unexpected turn when women associated with the gang intervened, attempting to block the police. Taking advantage of the small police team, the women managed to free Santhosh, who pushed past the officers and fled into nearby bushes, still handcuffed. Despite his escape, the police detained the other two suspects and shifted them to the Maradu station. In response to Santhosh’s dramatic escape, a manhunt was launched. The police suspected that Santhosh fled by jumping into the backwaters.

A team of Kochi Police, Fire and Rescue Services, with the assistance of scuba divers, conducted an extensive search of the area. During the search, a torchlight beam showed the suspect hiding at the edge of the marshy area. Santhosh, attempting to flee further, ran directly into waiting police officers and was captured again. The Mannanchery police then informed the Kochi city police. A team of around 75 personnel immediately reached the spot and launched a massive search operation. Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police MR Madhu Babu and Ernakulam ACP P Rajkumar led the search. Santhosh was questioned by a team led by the District Police Chief at the Alappuzha Police Training Centre.

The police suspect a link between the recent thefts in Ernakulam Rural and a series of robberies in northern Alappuzha, where a masked gang has been active for the past two weeks. Nearly 10 thefts occurred with the involvement of the suspected 'Kuruva gang'. The Kerala Police confirmed the presence of the infamous Kuruva gang in Alappuzha on Saturday, which was suspected to be active during the annual Sabarimala Mandala Pooja season. These notorious gangs, primarily from Tamil Nadu, have historically operated during the pilgrimage season, said Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police MR Madhu Babu at a press conference.

Authorities revealed that Santosh, along with 13 others from Kamakshipuram in Tamil Nadu, had come to Kerala for thefts. Key information about the gang was obtained after an internal conflict among its members. The accomplice, who was with Santosh during the thefts, has also been identified, though the police have not disclosed his details. Santosh is currently facing eight cases in Kerala alone and has reportedly admitted to being involved in a total of 30 cases. Critical information was also gathered from police in Theni, Tamil Nadu, aiding the investigation.

