Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: 'Karnataka Police Circulated Pen Drive, Videos', Says HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the pen drive containing obscene videos purportedly linked to the incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was circulated by police officers and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy claimed that the purported videos were circulated 'intentionally'.

"I'm addressing this press conference over a dirty incident that shouldn't have happened in the society. On April 21, a pen drive was circulated throughout the state. It was done by the police officers. They circulated it in Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and also in Hassan, intentionally. No action has been taken by the police or election returning officer till now. Who shared the videos and pen drive? When the voting was happening, CM told at least 100 times that HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) candidates would lose for sure and JD(S) would lose," Kumaraswamy said.

'SIT = Siddaramaiah/Shivakumar Investigation Team'

He dubbed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as the "Siddaramaiah investigation team and the Shivakumar investigation team. He was quick to add that he initially believed the SIT would do a "free and fair investigation" into the incident.

"Truth has to come out. DK Shivakumar had said, Kumaraswamy, you cannot win. On April 26, elections concluded (second phase). Still, no action has been taken against anyone. On April 26, a letter was written to the CM by Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, mentioning "powerful leaders involved in it."

"On April 28, a complaint was prepared and typed in Bengaluru and sent to Holenarasipura and an FIR was lodged there, no issues with that. So, CM formed the SIT quickly. I understand what's happening. I thought SIT would do a free and fair investigation. But I learned that it's not a special investigation team, it's a Siddaramaiah investigation team and a Shivakumar investigation team," he said.

SIT Officials Working as 'Agents'

He described the SIT officials as "agents" of DK Shivakumar, the JD (S) leader and demanded to "suspend" Shivakumar from the cabinet. "We know, there is an audio in which you have said 30-40 crores were spent for that case. Please give it to judicial inquiry, as we don't have faith in SIT. What I demand is DK Shivakumar's conspiracy in this whole episode to tarnish the image of victims. DK Shivakumar must be removed from the cabinet minister's post."

"I'm not going to leave this case so easily, everything must be brought out. If this Chief Minister has any morality, accept all these things, and he must suspend DK Shivakumar from the cabinet. SIT officials are working as agents of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Why did these SIT officials ask to remove some paragraphs from his statements? Everyone knows what DK Shivakumar is an expert on, he's an expert in these things. When you're saying all these things must come out, give it to the CBI, it should be given to the CBI to bring everything out," he added.

'Not Aware Where Prajwal Revanna Is'

The JD(S) leader further said that he is not aware of where Prajwal Revanna is, adding that it is the responsibility of the Karnataka government and SIT to bring him back. "I don't know where he is, I don't even know when he went, I was busy in election campaigning, I came to know about this incident when he went out of the country. Now the responsibility falls on the SIT and the government; let them bring him back," he asserted.

He further claimed that the investigation by the state government in the case shows that there is a "conspiracy" to tarnish and destroy the family of HD Deve Gowda, which will never happen. "If all these Prajwal Revanna cases or pen drive issues were known to me, I wouldn't even think to give a ticket to Prajwal Revanna from Hassan," he said.

'Such Incident Should Not Happen'

Kumaraswamy further said that he has taken a stay order by the court to restrict the media or anyone else from taking his name or that of Deve Gowda in this case. "I can't say what decision the BJP will take, it's up to them. My statement is that such an incident shouldn't have happened in this country. Whoever is responsible, must be dealt with properly."

The call for a CBI investigation comes after the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna in a kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case. Following his arrest on May 4, Revanna was sent to State Investigation Team (SIT) police custody from May 5 until May 8. HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has constituted an SIT team to probe the matter.