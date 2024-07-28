ETV Bharat / bharat

HD Kumaraswamy Faces Embarrassment during Mysuru Visit As Govt Guest House Was Locked; District Collector Says Action Against Guilty

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy faced an embarrassing incident during his visit to Mysuru. The government guest house was closed when the Minister went there. The District Collector has said that action will taken against those guilty.

HD Kumaraswamy Faces Embarrassment during Mysuru Visit As Govt Guest House Was Locked; District Collector Says Action Against Guilty
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy waited at the guest house in Nanjangudu which was closed

Mysuru (Karnataka): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited Nanjangudu in Mysuru district on Sunday, experienced an embarrassing incident. On his visit to Nanjangudu temple, when he went to the government guest house (IB) for rest, the officials did not open its lock.

Kumaraswamy, the Minister for Heavy Industries, had gone to the Nanjangudu temple. After that, he went to the guest house of Nanjangudu for rest, but it was closed.

Later, Kumaraswamy returned from there as the staff did not open the door even after he waited there for 10 minutes. Former Karnataka Minister and JDS leader Sara Mahesh who was also there with Kumaraswamy, expressed displeasure over the treatment meted out to the Union Minister. He claimed the officials were informed about the Union Minister's visit earlier.

Later, responding to the media's question about this incident, Kumaraswamy said, "Let it go, all such things happen in politics. I do not give any importance to this."

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Lakshmikanth Reddy G in a media statement said, ''When Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited Srikantheshwara Temple in Nanjangudu and went to take rest at the Nanjangudu Government Guest House, it was seen that the guest house was locked. The district administration has come to the notice of this. It is being investigated seriously. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty."

