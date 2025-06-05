HCs Can't Suo Moto Enhance The Sentence In Appeal, Rules Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said in an appeal filed by the accused or convict and in the absence of any appeal filed by the victim, complainant, or the state, the high court cannot exercise suo motu revision either to enhance the sentence or to convict the appellant on any other charge.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench noted that the trial court acquitted the appellant of the charges of Section 306 of IPC for abetment of suicide and convicted him only for outraging the modesty of the woman and house trespass.

The bench stated in the instant case that the accused had filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court for the offenses punishable under Sections 354 and 448 of the IPC.

The bench noted that insofar as Section 306 of IPC is concerned, the trial court had acquitted the appellant, and being aggrieved by the said conviction under sections 354 and 448 of IPC, the appellant had filed the appeal before the high court.

“Neither the State, nor the victim or complainant had sought for enhancement of sentence, or sought for conviction and sentence under Section 306 of IPC before the high court when the appellant had filed his appeal seeking setting aside of his conviction and sentence”, said the bench.

The bench said the high court, instead of considering the said appeal filed by the appellant on merits, sought to exercise suo motu revisional powers for convicting the appellant under Section 306 of IPC also and thereby sentencing the accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000/- and in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for three months.

“The sentences were to run concurrently. Thus, a conviction awarded for offences under Sections 354 and 448 of IPC has also resulted in a conviction under Section 306 of IPC and an enhanced sentence, that too, in an appeal filed by none other than the appellant”, noted the bench.

The apex court said, “We are of the view that in an appeal filed by the accused/convict and in the absence of any appeal filed by the victim, complainant or the State, the High Court cannot exercise suo motu revision either to enhance the sentence or to convict the appellant on any other charge”.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal filed by one Nagarajan, challenging an order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The high court had convicted him for the abetment of suicide of a woman and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The appellant was also convicted of charges of outraging modesty and house trespass.

The bench said for exercising powers of the appellate court for enhancement of sentence in an appeal filed either by the state or the complainant or the victim, CrPC provides that the appellate court can reverse the finding and sentence and acquit or discharge the accused, or order him to be re-tried by a court competent to try the offense, or alter the finding by maintaining the sentence, or with or without altering the finding, alter the nature or the extent, of the sentence to enhance or reduce the same.

"Thus, the power to enhance the sentence can be exercised by the appellate court only in an appeal filed by the state, victim or complainant, provided the accused has had an opportunity of showing cause against such enhancement," said the bench.

The apex court said: “In the circumstances, we set aside the conviction and sentence of the appellant under Section 306 of IPC and confirm the judgment of the Sessions Court as affirmed by the High Court qua the offenses punishable under Sections 354 and 448 IPC. Consequently, the appellant is directed to undergo the sentence and to pay the fine as imposed by the sessions court”.

The appellant moved the apex court against the November 29, 2021 order of the high court. The appellant was accused of outraging the modesty of his neighbour by trespassing her house on July 11, 2003. The woman died by suicide along with her infant, the very next day.