Exclusive | HCL To Ramp Up Copper Production To 12 Million Tonnes In Six Years: Sanjiv Kumar Singh, CMD

By Santu Das

Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), has said that HCL is working to ramp up its production from 4 million tonnes to around 12 million tonnes in the coming 6 years.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', he asserted that copper plays a very crucial role in all industries, including the automobile.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said, "Copper plays a very important role in all industries, whether it is automobile, AI, infrastructure, railways, metros, anything. You name anything, copper is used there. So, copper is a very critical and strategic mineral as of now."

As HCL, our whole team is working very hard to ramp up the production from 4 million tonnes to roughly 12 million tonnes in the coming six years, said Singh. "We think that we will try to suffice at least 5 percent of the needs which we are still sufficing because we are only capable of taking up 5 percent of the need of the country, the rest 95 percent of the copper is imported," he said.

On HCL's plan for the next five years, Singh, who took over as the CMD earlier this year and has over 38 years of experience in mine planning, design, statutory clearances and financial appraisal of projects said, "In coming 5 to 6 years, that is 2030-31, we are reopening some mines. We are expanding Malanjkhand, and we are expanding the operations at Khetri also. So, all the capacity expansion and reopening of the mines in totality will bring roughly about 12 million tonnes of copper ore in 2030 to 2031."

Citing out the benefits of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between HCL and Corporación Nacional del Cobre (CODELCO), the state-owned Copper mining company of Chile, he said, "This historical MoU was signed in the presence of our Prime Minister and President of Chile on April 1, 2025."

Singh said this MoU gives strength to the capacity building of the HCL employees as they are getting the best global practices.

"A team of CODELCO is already in India. They are still in Malanjkhand. We want to explore our properties beyond 1 km, and for that, the knowledge, instruments and all everything details that CODELCO has will tell us and guide us in this field. So, this is the best benefit which we will be getting from CODELCO," the CMD said.

On being asked about the initiatives taken by the HCL for women empowerment, Singh said, "HCL is very proactive in this regard. My head of communications is a woman. We have taken women as mining engineers in the fields of mining, electrical and mechanical. They are working in my plants, they are visiting my mines, and they are also going underground. So, this is the level of women empowerment in Hindustan Copper."

Referring to the initiatives taken by the HCL under corporate social responsibility, Singh said, "This Malanjkhand mine (MP) itself is in the tribal belt. All the villagers, by and large they are tribals. So, we take up lots of development work for them. We make roads, organise training programmes and healthcare camps... "

For women empowerment, we give free training so that they can become sustainable, he added.