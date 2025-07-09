ETV Bharat / bharat

HCA President Jaganmohan Rao Arrested In IPL Ticket Row

Hyderabad: The ongoing dispute between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has taken a serious turn, with the CID arresting HCA President Jaganmohan Rao and another individual. The arrests follow a vigilance report that confirmed misuse of power and undue pressure on the SRH franchise during the last IPL season.

The controversy stemmed from a dispute over match ticket allocations. SRH management had accused the HCA of denying them access to tickets and locking the corporate box after they refused to comply with certain demands. In response, the SRH team reportedly threatened to shift its base out of Hyderabad.