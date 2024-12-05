ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Warns Against Misuse Of Social Media For Sex Crimes Against Minors, Denies Man Pre Arrest Bail

New Delhi: Highlighting the misuse of technology against minors, the Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

Justice Amit Mahajan underlined the "urgent need" to send a strong message against the misuse of technology perpetuating such crimes.

The court noted the allegations against the man pertained to the exploitation of the child by coercion and blackmail for pornographic purposes.

"The alleged recording and sharing of explicit material involving the minor victim is a grave offence. The present case underscores the increasing misuse of social media and technology to exploit and intimidate vulnerable individuals, particularly minors," the judge said in an order passed on December 3.

Terming the allegations against the man "grave" and of "serious nature" involving the sexual abuse of the minor survivor, the high court observed he allegedly coerced her into engaging in sexually explicit acts over video calls, recording them without her consent and using the recordings to repeatedly blackmail her.

"Such acts not only violate the personal dignity and privacy of the victim but also constitute serious offences under the BNS and the POCSO Act," the court said.

His actions, the court underlined, exemplified the "disturbing trend of exploiting the anonymity and reach of social media platforms" to perpetrate sexual crimes against minors.