HC Seeks NIA Stand On J-K MP Engineer Rashid's Plea To Attend Parliament

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the NIA to state its stand on jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid's plea seeking permission to attend the ongoing session of Parliament.

Rashid is facing charges under the anti-terror law UAPA.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Rashid's appeal against the trial court order, which refused to grant him custody parole or interim bail.

"Issue notice. Let objections, if any, be placed before this court on Monday," the bench said while listing the case for further hearing on March 18.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Rashid, said the Parliament session was till April 4, and his constituency was going unrepresented.

"I represent the parliamentary constituency which has 45 per cent of the entire population of J-K. Send me in custody (parole)," he said, adding that he was earlier given the relief of custody parole for two days by the high court.