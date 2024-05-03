Excise Policy 'Scam': HC Asks CBI, ED to Respond to Sisodia's Pleas for Bail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Updated : May 3, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Etv Bharat
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Credit: IANS Photos)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the CBI and the ED on Sisodia's pleas challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court's order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas. As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha were also arrested in the excise policy case. (with PTI inputs)

