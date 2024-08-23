HC Restrains Political Parties Or Individuals From Calling For Maharashtra Bandh

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained any political party or individual from organising the Maharashtra bandh. The call for a statewide bandh called by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was intended as a protest on August 24 against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls in a Badlapur school, located in Thane district.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh. They would pass a detailed order soon on two petitions filed on Friday through advocates Subhash Jha and Gunaratna Sadavarte challenging the call for bandh, the judges said.

"We are restraining any political party and/or any individual from calling for a bandh. The state shall take all preventive steps," the HC said. Advocate General Birendra Saraf assured the court that the state would act to prevent any loss of life or damage to property, emphasising that the strike was illegal. The court asked Saraf what preventive steps the government has taken, and if any preventive arrests have been made. Saraf said notices have been issued to a few persons, but no arrests have been made yet.

Advocates Jha and Sadavarte pointed out a judgement of the Kerala High Court, which held that no political party can call for a state-wide bandh, and HC has ample powers to intervene in such matters. They also cited the example of the Maratha reservation agitation during which a lot of public property was destroyed. The court's detailed order is expected by evening. (With Agency Inputs)