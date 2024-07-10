ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Rejects Discharge Plea Of 'Naxal' Satyanarayana Rani In 2019 Gadchiroli IED Blast Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by 73-year-old Satyanarayana Rani, an alleged Naxal operative, in connection with the 2019 Gadchiroli blast incident in which 15 police personnel and one civilian were killed.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande rejected the plea.

A detailed copy of the order would be available later.

Rani was granted bail by the high court in the case in July 2022. He later filed a petition in the high court seeking discharge from the case claiming there was no evidence against him.