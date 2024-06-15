Delhi Excise Policy: HC Orders Sunita To Remove Kejriwal's Court Appearance Video From Social Media

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to take down a video recording of court proceedings in connection with the excise policy case from social media platforms. Along with her, five others were told to take down the clip as it contravenes the rules of video conferencing related to the court proceedings.

A division bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on a PIL against six individuals, including Sunita and social media intermediaries X, Meta, and YouTube, on a petition seeking action against the violations of the video conferencing norms of the Delhi High Court.

In the controversial clip, Arvind Kejriwal was seen addressing a trial court via video conferencing on March 28 which was recorded in video and audio format. The court passed an ex-parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The petition was filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh, claiming that the AAP convener was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. After that, during the trial court, Kejriwal preferred to make a conspiracy as the video recordings were posted on social media, which is prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021, Singh added.

The petition has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate and register an FIR against those who conspired to record and share the audio and video of court proceedings.

Apart from this, the PIL also sought directions to be issued to social media to prevent the recurrence and subsequent dissemination of such unauthorised recordings and to impose a penalty on any person or entity for non-compliance.