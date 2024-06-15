ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Excise Policy: HC Orders Sunita To Remove Kejriwal's Court Appearance Video From Social Media

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

A video showing the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen addressing the trial court on May 28. A lawyer brought this to the notice of the Delhi High Court. The high court issued notices to six people, including the CM's wife Sunita and directed them to remove the clips from all social media platforms.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to take down a video recording of court proceedings in connection with the excise policy case from social media platforms. Along with her, five others were told to take down the clip as it contravenes the rules of video conferencing related to the court proceedings.

A division bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on a PIL against six individuals, including Sunita and social media intermediaries X, Meta, and YouTube, on a petition seeking action against the violations of the video conferencing norms of the Delhi High Court.

In the controversial clip, Arvind Kejriwal was seen addressing a trial court via video conferencing on March 28 which was recorded in video and audio format. The court passed an ex-parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The petition was filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh, claiming that the AAP convener was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. After that, during the trial court, Kejriwal preferred to make a conspiracy as the video recordings were posted on social media, which is prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021, Singh added.

The petition has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate and register an FIR against those who conspired to record and share the audio and video of court proceedings.

Apart from this, the PIL also sought directions to be issued to social media to prevent the recurrence and subsequent dissemination of such unauthorised recordings and to impose a penalty on any person or entity for non-compliance.

Read More

  1. Excise Case: Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal
  2. Kejriwal Surrender: Takes Parents' Blessings, Pays Homage at Raj Ghat Before Heading to Tihar
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

TAGGED:

AAM AADMI PARTYARVIND KEJRIWALDELHI HIGH COURTSUNITA KEJRIWALEXCISE POLICY CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.