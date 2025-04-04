'HC Order Adding ASI In Suits Prima Facie Correct': SC To Masjid Committee In Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

New Delhi: In the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a claim raised by the Hindu side that the disputed structure is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and cannot be used as a mosque.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan, issued notice to the Hindu side on the appeal filed by the Muslim side challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which allowed the Hindu side to amend their suit and also make ASI a party to the case.

During the hearing, the counsel, representing the Muslim side Advocate Tasneem Ahmadi, contended that the question that this plaint is barred under Order 7 Rule 11, which is pending before the court, and now that plaint has been changed.

The CJI asked the counsel to file a fresh application. “The question whether monuments, which are covered by ASI are being used as mosques will be covered and protected under the Act. This subject matter is already before us in a number of cases”, said the CJI.

The counsel said that is a different thing. The CJI said that is the legal issue pending before the top court. "To one extent you may be correct, because we have said there will be no effective interim orders…whether this is an effective interim order or not, you have not raised that point before the high court. Not even in this special leave petition, you have not raised that point, in the impugned order (of the high court) there is no mention…”, said the CJI. The bench said this will have to be dealt on merits in the other matter.

At this juncture, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "What has fallen from your lordships is that why it was not pointed out to the high court that since we (the apex court) have passed an order that no effective order should be passed…in this case Places of Worship Act, 1991, is not attracted because it is an ASI protected monument”. The CJI said this argument is pending before the top court. Jain insisted that it is an ASI-protected monument and the Places of Worship Act, is not attracted in this case.

The bench observed that the order by the high court allowing the Hindu side's amendment application seemed to be prima facie correct. "What is important is that you should have raised this plea before the high court," said the CJI. The Muslim side counsel said it was raised before the high court but the high court did not consider it.

"Prime facie let me put it this way, you have the right to amend the plaint. You also have the right to implead parties. Whether you implead parties’, whether it will be from retrospective effect or not is a separate issue…and when you take a defence relying upon a particular Act, they are entitled to amend the plea…prima facie order to that extent seems to be correct and in accordance with law…when you are amending the plea, you are not going to the merits…," the CJI told the Muslim side counsel.

The counsel replied but if it is a new case. The CJI said it is not a new case and because of the defence taken by you, he is entitled to challenge that, and the moment you raise a defence, the Hindu side is entitled to say that the other side is wrong. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing with other related matters on April 8.

The Hindu side's application, before the High Court, was based on the claim that an ASI-protected place cannot be used for worship as a mosque, as Places of Worship Act will not apply to such a structure. The Hindu side moved before the high court with an application to make ASI a party to the case, and also sought amendment to the plaint filed by them initially.

The Hindu side claimed that the mosque was declared as a protected monument by a 1920 notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the United Province, the notification was issued under Section 3 of the Ancient Monument Preservation Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991 will not be attracted in the present case.