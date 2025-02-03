ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Grants Bail To Theft Accused On Condition To Plant Saplings

CUTTACK: Besides several stringent conditions, the Odisha High Court has granted bail to a youth on the condition that he would also plant at least 200 saplings in and around his village and maintain those trees for two years.

Justice S K Panigrahi on Monday allowed the bail application of one Manas Ati of Jharsuguda district, who was arrested by Kolabira police on December 25 last for allegedly stealing at least six electric poles worth over Rs 2 lakh from a power supply company.

Without going into the merits of the case and considering the fact that a co-accused in the case has already been enlarged on bail, the High Court directed the lower court to grant bail to Manas Ati on some stringent terms and conditions. The HC also asked the accused to appear before the police every fortnight, shall not indulge in any criminal activity and shall not tamper with the evidence.