HC Issues Notice To NIA, Delhi Govt For Disallowing UAPA Inmates Phone, Video Call Facilities

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi government on a petition challenging the rules in Delhi jail of not allowing inmates slapped with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to use the video call facility.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay served the notice on a petition by jailed ISIS suspect Basit Kalam Siddiqui.

During the hearing, advocate Karthik Venu for Siddiqui informed the court that, according to a circular of September 2, 2022, certain prisoners have been barred from making phone and video calls daily. Under Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, there is a provision for UAPA prisoners to make only one call a week, while other prisoners are allowed to make five.

Venu said allowing only one phone call a week to UAPA prisoners is a violation of Articles 14, 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

He further argued that in the said circular, the frequency of e-meetings has also been reduced from twice a week to just once, and to avail the facility of making phone and video calls, a no-objection certificate will have to be obtained from the investigating agencies. Due to such restrictions, inmates can neither meet their family members nor their lawyers, which is an infringement of their fundamental rights.

After hearing arguments, the High Court tagged the petition with a similar petition by Hurriyat leader Naeem Ahmed Khan, and ordered a detailed hearing on it.