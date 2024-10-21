Karnataka HC Imposes Fine on Petitioner Seeking Apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'Hurting' Women's Dignity

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly tarnishing the dignity of Indian women.

The PIL stemmed from a claim that Rahul Gandhi had falsely accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna of "raping 400 women and filming the act," describing it as a "mass rape" and not a sex scandal. Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K Aravind dismissed the petition, stating that it was a waste of judicial time. The Court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the petitioner, the All India Dalit Action Committee, for filing the plea.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said, "Rahul Gandhi alleged during the election campaign that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize for having an alliance with the party to which the former MP belongs. So local women are insulted by Rahul's statement. It threatens the dignity of women and an investigation should be ordered," the lawyer appealed.

"Also, there is no mention in the charge sheet that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. But Rahul has made this kind of statement to attract votes in the election. It is like a hate speech. The government and women's commissions have not filed a complaint about this. He must speak with restraint. Notice should be issued," the lawyer appealed to the bench.

What's in the petition?: Rahul Gandhi should be ordered to tender an unconditional apology for his unconstitutional speech which insulted the dignity of a woman and caused her humiliation, pain and anguish. It was requested that Rahul and other defendants, who have harmed the dignity of women, should be given a symbolic penalty for abusing public office, harming public trust and violating constitutional provisions.