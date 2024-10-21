ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka HC Imposes Fine on Petitioner Seeking Apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'Hurting' Women's Dignity

Karnataka High Court imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the petitioner for 'wasting' judiciary's time by filing a PIL seeking apology from LoP Rahul Gandhi.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly tarnishing the dignity of Indian women.

The PIL stemmed from a claim that Rahul Gandhi had falsely accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna of "raping 400 women and filming the act," describing it as a "mass rape" and not a sex scandal. Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K Aravind dismissed the petition, stating that it was a waste of judicial time. The Court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the petitioner, the All India Dalit Action Committee, for filing the plea.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said, "Rahul Gandhi alleged during the election campaign that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize for having an alliance with the party to which the former MP belongs. So local women are insulted by Rahul's statement. It threatens the dignity of women and an investigation should be ordered," the lawyer appealed.

"Also, there is no mention in the charge sheet that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. But Rahul has made this kind of statement to attract votes in the election. It is like a hate speech. The government and women's commissions have not filed a complaint about this. He must speak with restraint. Notice should be issued," the lawyer appealed to the bench.

What's in the petition?: Rahul Gandhi should be ordered to tender an unconditional apology for his unconstitutional speech which insulted the dignity of a woman and caused her humiliation, pain and anguish. It was requested that Rahul and other defendants, who have harmed the dignity of women, should be given a symbolic penalty for abusing public office, harming public trust and violating constitutional provisions.

Read more:

  1. Nitin Gadkari inspects Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway
  2. Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonmarg closed for safety reasons; tourism faces slump

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly tarnishing the dignity of Indian women.

The PIL stemmed from a claim that Rahul Gandhi had falsely accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna of "raping 400 women and filming the act," describing it as a "mass rape" and not a sex scandal. Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K Aravind dismissed the petition, stating that it was a waste of judicial time. The Court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the petitioner, the All India Dalit Action Committee, for filing the plea.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said, "Rahul Gandhi alleged during the election campaign that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize for having an alliance with the party to which the former MP belongs. So local women are insulted by Rahul's statement. It threatens the dignity of women and an investigation should be ordered," the lawyer appealed.

"Also, there is no mention in the charge sheet that Prajwal Revanna raped 400 women. But Rahul has made this kind of statement to attract votes in the election. It is like a hate speech. The government and women's commissions have not filed a complaint about this. He must speak with restraint. Notice should be issued," the lawyer appealed to the bench.

What's in the petition?: Rahul Gandhi should be ordered to tender an unconditional apology for his unconstitutional speech which insulted the dignity of a woman and caused her humiliation, pain and anguish. It was requested that Rahul and other defendants, who have harmed the dignity of women, should be given a symbolic penalty for abusing public office, harming public trust and violating constitutional provisions.

Read more:

  1. Nitin Gadkari inspects Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway
  2. Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonmarg closed for safety reasons; tourism faces slump

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HCKARNATAKARAHUL GANDHIWOMENRAHUL GANDHI KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.