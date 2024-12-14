ETV Bharat / bharat

'Honourably Acquitted' Lawyer Wins Right To Judge Post, HC Slams UP Govt For Delay

Prayagraj/Kanpur (UP): The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint Pradeep Kumar, who was previously denied the post of Additional District Judge due to allegations of espionage and sedition. The court directed the state to issue Kumar’s appointment letter by January 15, 2025, noting that he had been 'honourably acquitted' in both trials.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh ruled in Kumar’s favor while hearing his writ petition. The bench stated: “The petitioner was ‘honourably acquitted’ in the two criminal trials faced by him, and no element of truth was found in the prosecution story in either case. In view of the above, the writ petition must succeed.”

The court issued a mandamus to the state government, directing it to verify Kumar’s character within two weeks and issue his appointment letter by mid-January. It instructed that Kumar be appointed against existing vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service.

Kumar had passed the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (Direct Recruitment) Examination in 2016 and was declared successful in 2017. However, despite being recommended for appointment, his letter of appointment was withheld due to his past trials.

In his application for the judicial service examination, Kumar disclosed details of two criminal cases filed against him. These included:

1. Session Trial No. 69 of 2004 under the Official Secrets Act and Section 120-B of the IPC (allegations of spying for Pakistan).

2. Session Trial No. 236 of 2004 under Section 124-A of the IPC (sedition).

Both cases stemmed from a 2002 FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Kanpur Nagar. After years of trial, Kumar was acquitted by the Additional Sessions Judge Court of Kanpur Nagar on March 6, 2014, the PTI reported.