HC Directs Health Ministry, MP Govt To Digitise Medical Records Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors

Jabalpur: The MP High Court has directed the Union health ministry secretary, state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to finalise an action plan within a week to digitise medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients.

The HC's order dated January 6 was uploaded on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the directives while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan on rehabilitation of the survivors of the 1984 tragedy.

"It seems that the respondents are not serious about the work to be completed", the bench observed.

"Accordingly, the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh along with Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre, shall sit together within one week and finalise the action plan so that the issue in the present petition can be executed in a timeline and expeditiously", the bench stated.

The court also directed the respondents "to file day-to-day progress report of the first meeting of the aforesaid authority and ensure the release of funds required for the purpose in question".