ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Directs Health Ministry, MP Govt To Digitise Medical Records Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors

The MP High Court has ordered officials to create a digitisation plan for 1984 gas tragedy patients' medical records within a week.

HC Directs Health Ministry, MP Govt To Digitise Medical Records Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Jabalpur: The MP High Court has directed the Union health ministry secretary, state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to finalise an action plan within a week to digitise medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients.

The HC's order dated January 6 was uploaded on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the directives while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan on rehabilitation of the survivors of the 1984 tragedy.

"It seems that the respondents are not serious about the work to be completed", the bench observed.

"Accordingly, the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh along with Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre, shall sit together within one week and finalise the action plan so that the issue in the present petition can be executed in a timeline and expeditiously", the bench stated.

The court also directed the respondents "to file day-to-day progress report of the first meeting of the aforesaid authority and ensure the release of funds required for the purpose in question".

The affidavit filed by the respondents in compliance of the court's directive of December 9, 2024, stated that "the medical records prior to the year 2014 are very old, therefore, only 3,000 pages per day can be scanned".

"According to which, it is estimated that the work will be completed in a total of about 550 days, however, the exact timelines will be ascertainable only after the work is commenced", the affidavit stated.

The affidavit further said that for establishing the cloud server under the e-hospital project, a proposal has been obtained from the NIC which is pending financial approval of the Finance Department for which the budget is expected to be allocated in the Financial Year 2025-26.

Thereafter the scanned record will be incorporated into the said server, it said.

According to the proposal given by the NIC, the entire work would be completed in 12 months.

Jabalpur: The MP High Court has directed the Union health ministry secretary, state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to finalise an action plan within a week to digitise medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients.

The HC's order dated January 6 was uploaded on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the directives while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan on rehabilitation of the survivors of the 1984 tragedy.

"It seems that the respondents are not serious about the work to be completed", the bench observed.

"Accordingly, the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh along with Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre, shall sit together within one week and finalise the action plan so that the issue in the present petition can be executed in a timeline and expeditiously", the bench stated.

The court also directed the respondents "to file day-to-day progress report of the first meeting of the aforesaid authority and ensure the release of funds required for the purpose in question".

The affidavit filed by the respondents in compliance of the court's directive of December 9, 2024, stated that "the medical records prior to the year 2014 are very old, therefore, only 3,000 pages per day can be scanned".

"According to which, it is estimated that the work will be completed in a total of about 550 days, however, the exact timelines will be ascertainable only after the work is commenced", the affidavit stated.

The affidavit further said that for establishing the cloud server under the e-hospital project, a proposal has been obtained from the NIC which is pending financial approval of the Finance Department for which the budget is expected to be allocated in the Financial Year 2025-26.

Thereafter the scanned record will be incorporated into the said server, it said.

According to the proposal given by the NIC, the entire work would be completed in 12 months.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY SURVIVORSGAS TRAGEDY PATIENTSBHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.