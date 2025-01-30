ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Asks NIA Stand After Jailed J&K MP Seeks Interim Bail To Attend Parliament

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the NIA's stand on a plea by Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend Parliament.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said, "Let the needful be done before the next date of hearing." Rashid said he wished to attend the upcoming budget session of Parliament, which begins on January 31 and concludes on April 4.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the NIA, said he would seek instructions on the issue. In the alternative, Rashid sought custody parole during the budget session. The plea forms part of his pending petition on the issue of granting him bail in the case by the NIA.

His main petition urges the high court to either direct the expeditious disposal of his pending bail plea by the trial court or decide the matter itself. During the hearing, Luthra said the high court administration filed a plea before the Supreme Court for clarification on the issue.

On December 24 last year, additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh -- who requested the district judge to transfer the case to a court designated to try lawmakers as Rashid was an MP -- dismissed his plea asking for an order on the pending bail application in the NIA case.

With the matter sent back to him by the district judge, the trial judge said in his decision that he could only decide the miscellaneous application and not the bail plea.