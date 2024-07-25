ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks ED To Respond To Satyendar Jain's Plea In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain challenging an order taking cognisance of a charge sheet against him and others in a money laundering case.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the ED on Jain's petition and asked it to file a status report within 15 days. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 22. Jain has sought to set aside of a trial court's July 29, 2022 order taking cognisance of ED's charge sheet in the money laundering case.

He has also challenged the summons issued to him in the case and the subsequent orders remanding him in judicial custody and sought his release from jail. The ED opposed the petition on grounds of maintainability and said while the trial court's cognisance order was passed in July 2022, the AAP leader has challenged it now.