Hazratbal Emblem Row: BJP Says India's Identity, Bihar's Legacy 'Insulted'; Seeks Apology From Rahul

A stone plaque on the reconstruction and redevelopment of the Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, vandalised, in Srinagar on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The row over the installation and vandalism of the National Emblem at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque has deepened with the BJP seeking an apology from the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, for "insulting" India's identity and the legacy of Bihar.

BJP late Saturday flayed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks on the placement of the National Emblem at Hazratbal mosque and also demanded an apology from him

The party's outburst came after Abdullah criticised the use of the National Emblem on a renovation plaque by the Waqf Board at Hazratbal mosque, asserting that the symbol was meant for government functions and not religious institutions.

The chief minister, who is touring the flood-affected areas in south Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake" that had hurt religious sentiments.

His comments came after a plaque bearing the National Emblem inside the Hazratbal shrine was vandalised by unidentified people shortly after prayers on Friday (September 5).