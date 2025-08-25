Hazaribagh Youth Defies Disability To Undertake Cycling Expedition

Hazaribagh: Defying disability, a youth from Hazaribagh has undertaken a cycling expedition across the country to convey that nothing can deter a determined mind. A resident of Hatwe village of Tatijharia in Hazaribagh district, Sajul Tudu, has been cycling despite not having an arm or a leg. He has travelled 7330 km across 11 states of the country in 156 days.

He aims to cover the entire country and inspire the disabled people that no matter how many difficulties come their way, they should not lose courage. It is through his high spirits that he has turned life’s hardships into his strength. This 27-year-old youngster said, "My purpose is not to cover mere distance but to encourage the disabled in their journey of life. I want them to understand that disability cannot become an obstacle in anyone's path."

It was in 2014 that Tudu lost an arm and a leg when he fell down from a height while working on a transmission line. But instead of giving up, he decided to live life to its optimum. The doctors treating him also encouraged him. It was on March 18 this year that he started his journey from Hazaribagh.

Confidently riding a red and yellow bicycle, Tudu has travelled thousands of kilometres through West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. He has been cycling with an artificial limb. The journey has not been an easy one since he has had to face the vagaries of weather during his travel across these states. It is well known that cycling requires a lot of stamina as a cyclist has to negotiate several ascents and descends during the course of his journey. In addition to this, he has to be wary of the speeding vehicles on the highways.

The states that he has covered during his expedition have different terrains and climatic conditions. Acclimatising itself is no easy task for a person constantly on the move. The constantly changing food and water are the other issues that he has had to deal with during the course of his journey. He has managed to overcome all these hurdles. He has received a lot of support and respect from the people everywhere that he has visited. He believes that disability is physical and cannot dominate the brain. He has proved that no impediment is big enough for a person of strong mind.