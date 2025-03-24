ETV Bharat / bharat

Hazaribagh Police Solve NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav Murder Case, Four Accused Arrested

Hazaribagh: The Hazaribagh Police solved the murder case of NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav, arresting four accused. On March 8, at around 9:30 AM, Kumar Gaurav was shot dead by unknown criminals in full public view at Fateh Chowk in the Katkamdag police station area in Jharkhand. The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals, which has now yielded results.

Disclosing details to the media here on Monday, Hazaribagh Range DIG Sanjeev Kumar stated that the arrested individuals have been identified as Mintu Kumar, Rahul Munda, Manoj Mali and Ajay Yadav. In the incident, Mintu Kumar fired the fatal shot, Rahul Munda rode the motorcycle, Manoj Mali conducted the recce, and Ajay Yadav supplied the weapon. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other accused involved in the case.

DIG Sanjeev Kumar revealed that the Aman Sahu gang orchestrated the murder to spread terror in the area. The criminals deliberately chose Kumar Gaurav as a soft target. A team of 11 officers and a technical cell worked tirelessly to crack the case, examining the CCTV footage and technical intelligence. The criminals initially planned to carry out the murder on March 7, but postponed it to March 8, when they ultimately succeeded.

To apprehend the suspects, the police extended their operations to neighbouring states. DIG Sanjeev Kumar reaffirmed the police's commitment to ensuring public safety and taking strict action against any criminal elements attempting to spread terror.