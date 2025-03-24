Hazaribagh Police Solve NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav Murder Case, Four Accused Arrested

Hazaribagh: The Hazaribagh Police solved the murder case of NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav, arresting four accused. On March 8, at around 9:30 AM, Kumar Gaurav was shot dead by unknown criminals in full public view at Fateh Chowk in the Katkamdag police station area in Jharkhand. The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals, which has now yielded results.
Disclosing details to the media here on Monday, Hazaribagh Range DIG Sanjeev Kumar stated that the arrested individuals have been identified as Mintu Kumar, Rahul Munda, Manoj Mali and Ajay Yadav. In the incident, Mintu Kumar fired the fatal shot, Rahul Munda rode the motorcycle, Manoj Mali conducted the recce, and Ajay Yadav supplied the weapon. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other accused involved in the case.
DIG Sanjeev Kumar revealed that the Aman Sahu gang orchestrated the murder to spread terror in the area. The criminals deliberately chose Kumar Gaurav as a soft target. A team of 11 officers and a technical cell worked tirelessly to crack the case, examining the CCTV footage and technical intelligence. The criminals initially planned to carry out the murder on March 7, but postponed it to March 8, when they ultimately succeeded.
To apprehend the suspects, the police extended their operations to neighbouring states. DIG Sanjeev Kumar reaffirmed the police's commitment to ensuring public safety and taking strict action against any criminal elements attempting to spread terror.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by CDPO Amit Kumar was formed to investigate various aspects of the crime, conduct raids and identify the perpetrators. The investigation further revealed that the attack aimed to instil fear among companies operating in Barkagaon and Keredari, including NTPC, BGR, Ritwik, and Triveni Sainik Company.
It was also discovered that local youths were recruited and trained for such criminal activities in exchange for a monthly payment. Various strategies were devised to execute the crime. Among those arrested is Mantu Kumar alias Chhota Chhatri, son of Parmeshwar Paswan, a resident of Lohar Mohalla, Barka village, Hazaribagh. Rahul Munda alias Chhotka alias Mirinda hails from Napokhurd, Barka village. Manoj Mali, son of Kameshwar Mali, is from Keredari, Hazaribagh, while Ajay Yadav, son of the late Tahil Yadav, is from Itkhori, Chatra. Criminal cases were already registered against Ajay Yadav before this incident.
Read more: DGM Of NTPC Keredari Shot Dead In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh