Hazaribagh Police Bust "Donkey Route" Human Trafficking Network, Five Arrested

Hazaribagh: The district police have exposed an international gang dealing in human trafficking. The gang used to take huge amounts of money from people for sending them to America illegally. Hazaribagh police have arrested the kingpin of this gang - Uday Kumar Kushwaha.
Uday, who was arrested by the police, is a citizen of America and also has an overseas citizenship card. He is originally from Tati Jharia in Hazaribagh. Hazaribagh police was informed through a petition that people were being sent to the United States of America through the donkey route.
In the month of November, one such person was sent back to India from America. Police have exposed a big gang by investigating one of them - Sonu Kumar.
The lure of a job abroad!
Giving information, Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said that Uday Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of Tati Jharia, was doing business in the United States of America for the last 45 years. He used to send people to America through the donkey route by giving false promises of getting them jobs. Accused Uday has so far sent 12 people to America illegally through the donkey route. He and his four other associates have been arrested.
Hazaribagh SP also informed that Sonu Kumar, accused Uday's relatives Vikas Kumar and Pintu Kumar were sent to Brazil from Delhi by flight. After reaching Brazil, they were secretly brought to Guatemala via Peru, Colombia, Panama through river Rhode. They were kept in the custody of the mafia for 50 days. During that time, they were given food only once a day. They were kept hidden in a container.
So far 12 people have been sent abroad illegally!
During this time, mafia Uday Kumar Kushwaha demanded 45 lakh rupees from plaintiff Sonu's father in exchange for releasing him. The victim's family reportedly gave 45 lakh rupees to the mafia's family. At the same time, the victim Sonu was caught by the police while crossing the US border and kept in a detention centre. After keeping him in the detention centre for 4 months, he was handed over to India. When he came to India, he gave a written complaint to Hazaribagh Police. After this, the whole nexus was revealed.
Hazaribagh Police have arrested the kingpin of this entire gang - Uday Kumar Kushwaha, along with Darshan Prasad, Lalmohan Prasad, Chauhan Prasad and Shankar Prasad – all key operatives. Raids are also being conducted to arrest other members of this syndicate.
Hazaribagh Police have informed that according to the information received so far, 12 people have been sent to America through Donkey Route by Uday Kumar Kushwaha and his associates. Which includes Digambar Kushwaha, Rajkumar Kushwaha, Nandu Kumar, Pappu Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Shambhu Dayal, Prithviraj Kushwaha, Sanjay Verma, Suman Saurabh Prasad, Praveen Kumar, Arun Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar.
Also read- Human trafficking attempt failed under Operation 'Aahat', 4 minor boys rescued
Also read- Minor girl rescued from clutches of human trafficker, accused of gang rape arrested by Khunti police from Delhi
Also read- Human trafficking: 23 workers including child labourers being taken to Gujarat rescued, FIR lodged