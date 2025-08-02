ETV Bharat / bharat

Hazaribagh Police Bust "Donkey Route" Human Trafficking Network, Five Arrested

Hazaribagh: The district police have exposed an international gang dealing in human trafficking. The gang used to take huge amounts of money from people for sending them to America illegally. Hazaribagh police have arrested the kingpin of this gang - Uday Kumar Kushwaha.

Uday, who was arrested by the police, is a citizen of America and also has an overseas citizenship card. He is originally from Tati Jharia in Hazaribagh. Hazaribagh police was informed through a petition that people were being sent to the United States of America through the donkey route.

In the month of November, one such person was sent back to India from America. Police have exposed a big gang by investigating one of them - Sonu Kumar.

The lure of a job abroad!

Giving information, Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said that Uday Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of Tati Jharia, was doing business in the United States of America for the last 45 years. He used to send people to America through the donkey route by giving false promises of getting them jobs. Accused Uday has so far sent 12 people to America illegally through the donkey route. He and his four other associates have been arrested.

Hazaribagh SP also informed that Sonu Kumar, accused Uday's relatives Vikas Kumar and Pintu Kumar were sent to Brazil from Delhi by flight. After reaching Brazil, they were secretly brought to Guatemala via Peru, Colombia, Panama through river Rhode. They were kept in the custody of the mafia for 50 days. During that time, they were given food only once a day. They were kept hidden in a container.

So far 12 people have been sent abroad illegally!