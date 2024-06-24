Hazaribagh NTA's city coordinator Ehsan Ul Haq Confirms Lapses In NEET Exam

Hazaribagh: Negligence has been shown during the NEET exam in Jharkhand. This has been revealed by Hazaribagh NTA's city coordinator and Oasis School Principal Dr Ehsan Ul Haq. However, he has denied the allegations being levelled against his school in the NEET paper leak case. He says that these allegations are baseless. All the rules have been strictly followed in the school, he disclosed while speaking to the correspondent of ETV Bharat on the paper leak case.

Dr Ehsan Ul Haq, the NTA city coordinator and principal of Oasis School, speaking to ETV Bharat's Gaurav Prakash highlighted potential lapses in handling exam-related materials. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Haq elaborated on the handling of the question papers, noting that they were delivered to the school at 7:30 on May 5, 2024, and the exam was conducted according to the guidelines. He emphasised that the leak did not originate from the school.

He said the question papers were delivered to the State Bank of India (SBI) in Hazaribagh on May 3, 2024, via Blue Dart Courier Service, using a Toto e-rickshaw instead of a more secure vehicle. This lapse in security during transportation is considered a major factor in the breach. Furthermore, the security protocols at the bank where the papers were stored were also found lacking, with improper documentation and handling procedures identified by the EOU team.

He also said that the question paper is delivered to the bank 2 km away through e-rickshaw. The courier agency was responsible for delivering the question paper to the bank through a truck. In the videos that have been received, the question paper is seen lying at the gate of the courier service centre, this is also negligence.

The papers, stored in a highly secure seven-layer packaging inside an iron box, were supposed to be digitally unlocked on May 5 at 1.15 pm. However, due to a failure in the digital lock system, a manual cutter was used to open the boxes nationwide.

Dr Haq highlighted the suspicion surrounding the transport company responsible for delivering the question papers. The courier service's negligence, including the use of an e-rickshaw instead of a secure truck and leaving the papers unattended at their centre, further deepens the concerns about the integrity of the process.

Read more: CBI Team Visits Patna, May Take Those Arrested In NEET Case To Delhi For Questioning