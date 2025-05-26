Haveri's Unique Sculpture Inscription: One Man Carried And Cremated 6,307 Bodies, Know The History

Haveri: In what is being hailed as a one-of-its-kind historical discovery, archaeologists have uncovered an extraordinary inscription in Guttal town of Karnataka's Haveri district that documents the mass cremation of 6,307 bodies by a single individual during a catastrophic famine in the 16th century. Experts claim that such a reference does not exist anywhere else in the world.

The rare stone inscription, discovered within the premises of the Chandrashekhara Swamy temple in Guttal, reveals that a man named Marulayya carried out the last rites of over 6,000 deceased individuals, personally transporting the bodies on his head for burial or cremation. The site has now become a point of intense academic and archaeological interest.

An Unparalleled Historical Record

“This is the first known inscription that mentions both the phenomenon of a devastating famine and the mass cremation of over 6,000 bodies by a single person,” said R Shejeshwar, director of the Hampi Archaeological Museum and Heritage Department, who led the exploration.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers including Dr. Ravikumar K. Navalagund and Dr. Chamaraj Kammar, under Dr. Shejeshwar’s guidance. The inscription, carved in Kannada, is a remarkable blend of written history and sculptural art.

Dating Back to 1539 CE

The inscription refers to the Shalivahana Shaka year 1462, corresponding to August 18, 1539 CE, during the reign of Achyuta Raya of the Vijayanagara Empire. It was a year marked by a devastating famine in the region. The record notes that Marulayya, son of Nannideva and subordinate of the local chieftain Timmayya Swamy, undertook this act of service as a spiritual offering to bring merit (punya) to his ruler.

The Kannada text is engraved in 20 lines on the right side and 13 lines on the left, giving a detailed account of the event.

The Sculptural Marvel of Marulayya

Alongside the inscription is a unique sculpture of Marulayya, depicted with a traditional cloth tied around his head, carrying a large bamboo basket (known locally as zhalli) holding two corpses. He is shown with a muscular physique, signifying superhuman strength. His facial features include a thick mustache, flowing beard ending in a serpent braid, and vibhuti markings on the forehead. In one hand he holds the corpse-filled basket, while the other carries a ceremonial fan (chamara). A Shiva Linga is carved nearby, symbolising the religious merit of his act.

The sculpture also features celestial symbols like the sun and moon, suggesting that the fame of Marulayya's deed should remain immortal as long as the cosmos exists.

Unrecorded Tragedy: Famine and Disease

The left panel of the inscription recounts the grim incident of a brutal famine that struck the Guttal region in 1539, likely exacerbated by drought, water scarcity, and a deadly outbreak of infectious diseases like cholera or plague. Thousands perished, and their abandoned bodies lay unattended until Marulayya stepped in to perform their final rites.

Researchers assert that this is the only inscription in India—and likely the world—to mention such a large-scale act of compassion in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Scholarly Significance and Ongoing Research

While the Marulayya sculpture had earlier been mentioned in district gazetteers and a few doctoral theses, this is the first time a comprehensive inscription directly linking him to the cremation of 6,307 bodies has been discovered. No detailed academic study had previously focused on this.

The team is now searching for the precise location where the mass cremation took place. If found, this would place Guttal on the global historical map and open up new avenues for archaeological excavation and heritage research.

“This is not just a story of famine and death. It is a story of one man’s humanity, courage, and spiritual dedication. A discovery like this reshapes our understanding of social responsibility in historical India,” said Dr. Shejeshwar.

The site is expected to draw significant interest from researchers, historians, and archaeologists around the world in the coming months.