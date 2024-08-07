'Have Funds For Freebies But Not For Compensation…': SC To Maharashtra Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for not filing its response regarding compensation to an affected private party, saying that the government has funds for distributing freebies under 'Ladli Behna' and 'Ladka Bhau' schemes but not for paying money for the loss of land.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, K V Viswanathan and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a matter related to the construction of buildings on forest land in Maharashtra, where a private party has succeeded in the apex court to get possession of the land which was "illegally occupied" by the state government. Citing its order passed on July 23, the bench said that it directed the state government to clear its stand on the ownership of land on affidavit.

"If you will not file your reply, we will ask your Chief Secretary to be present here next time… You have funds for distributing freebies under 'Ladli Behna' and 'Ladka Bhau' but not for paying money for loss of land," the bench told the state government counsel.

The bench warned the state's counsel saying that the state should not take every order of the court in a casual manner and sought clarity on questions asked in the last order on compensating the private party over loss of land. The apex court gave time to the state government till August 13 to file its response.

The state had contended that the said piece of land was occupied by the Armament Research Development Establishment Institute (ARDEI), which was a unit of the Centre's defence department. Later, another piece of land was allotted to the private party in lieu of the piece of land, which was in the possession of ARDEI. But it was found that the land allotted to the private party was notified as forest land.

On July 23, the apex court noted that the private party, who has succeeded up to this court, cannot be denied the benefits of the decree passed in their favour.

Under 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced by the Maharashtra government earlier this year, Rs 1,500 is slated to be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose family income was less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, under the 'Ladka Bhau Yojana' announced by the state government, the scheme's primary goal is to provide financial assistance and practical work experience to young men.