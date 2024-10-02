ETV Bharat / bharat

Hathras Stampede: UP Police Files 3,200-Page Charge Sheet

Hathras (UP): The police here have filed a 3,200-page charge sheet in a court in connection with the stampede that occurred during the Narayan Sakar Hari "Bhole Baba" congregation on July 2, which claimed 121 lives.

The police have named 11 individuals as accused, including those responsible for securing the event's permit. The court has set October 4 as the date for providing copies of the charge sheet to the accused, defence lawyer A P Singh said.

On Tuesday, a physical appearance was made in court for the 10 accused, including the main organiser and fundraiser of the event Dev Prakash Madhukar, who were brought from Aligarh District Jail to the Hathras District Court, he said. One of the accused, Manju Yadav, is currently out on bail following orders from the Allahabad High Court.

"The SIT probing the case has filed the charge sheet. A separate judicial inquiry into the matter is ongoing," Singh said. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede after a Satsang of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Hari on July 2 in Fulrai village in Hathras' Sikandra Rao area.