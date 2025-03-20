Hathras College Professor Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students

Hathras: A college professor has been arrested on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly sexually exploiting girls, an official said.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narain said an FIR was registered against Professor Rajnish Kumar, the head of the geography department in Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College in Hathras, on March 13 following an anonymous complaint against him alleging that he was involved in sexual exploitation of girls.

The FIR was lodged under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and 75 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter and the police are trying to trace the anonymous complainant, Narain added.

Pradeep Kumar Bagla, the secretary of the college, suspended the professor after lodging the FIR. Kumar has been accused of exploiting girls with the lure of jobs and passing them in the exams. After allegations surfaced, Kumar went underground. Separate teams were formed by the police and administration to nab him.

The accused said he was facing such allegations for the past 18 months and several investigations were also held. The professor indulges in obscene acts with the girls and then exploits them and makes their videos, the complainant said in her letter to the Women's Commission and other senior officials. The complainant also alleged that no action was taken yet.

The accused teacher Rajnish Kumar. (ETV Bharat.)

"(Narendra) Modi government promotes 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' but even after that such people are committing cruelty against daughters. I am so troubled by this cruel person that sometimes I think of committing suicide. Please save the female students... Due to public shame, no female student will say anything. Therefore, please take strict action against this monster and provide justice to many girls like me," the complainant said in the letter.

The complainant has also sent some photos in which the professor is seen indulging in obscene acts, police said.

Born in 1971, Rajneesh Kumar is originally from the Jawara village of Mant tehsil of Mathura. After receiving elementary education in the village, he was enrolled in Aligarh Muslim University from where he earned his graduation. He sold his share of property in the village and built a house in Chaman Vihar Colony of Hathras.