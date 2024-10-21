Hate-Watching Bigg Boss Is A National Pastime We Can’t Resist

You might roll your eyes at the dramatic declarations of “I will NEVER talk to you again!” (uttered five times in one episode), but let’s face it—you’re hooked. So, why does Bigg Boss make for such an excellent hate-watch? Here’s a handy guide to why this ridiculous social experiment of loud personalities, confined spaces, and endless melodrama is your favourite show to pretend you despise.

The Melodrama Is Beyond Human Comprehension

Dolly Bindra on Bigg Boss 4 (Instagram)

You’ve heard of “over the top.” You’ve seen “soap opera level dramatics.” And then there’s Bigg Boss, where a minor disagreement over who gets to use the hairdryer can escalate into a full-blown World War III situation. Remember Dolly Bindra? The woman single-handedly turned screaming into a fine art form during Season 4, making “Baap pe jaana nahi” worthy of a thousand memes.

The outlandish overreactions are like watching a Shakespearean tragedy written by someone who thinks slapstick comedy is Hamlet. You can’t help but sit there, chips in hand, as the most mundane of events—like someone not washing their plate—spirals into a conflict worthy of Game of Thrones.

Salman Khan’s Unscripted Sass

Salman is the show’s eternally unbothered host (Instagram)

Part of the magic of hate-watching Bigg Boss is watching Salman Khan, the show’s eternally unbothered host, handle the chaos with the same level of enthusiasm one might reserve for an annual dentist appointment. You get the sense that even he can’t believe the circus he's been asked to preside over.

During Season 11, when Hina Khan tried to justify her every tantrum, Salman’s thinly veiled irritation was a thing of beauty. His deadpan responses and the occasional eye-roll are worth their weight in gold, adding another layer of irony to the proceedings.

Manufactured Rivalries that Would Make WWE Jealous

Armaan Kohli had a spat with Sofia Hayat on Bigg Boss 7 (Instagram)

There’s something deliciously contrived about the way Bigg Boss sets up rivalries. One minute, two contestants are besties, and the next, they’re hurling insults and plastic chairs at each other.

Season 7 saw the epic rivalry of Armaan Kohli and Sofia Hayat, which turned so intense that he hit her with a cleaning mop. The sheer absurdity of their quarrels, fueled by inflated egos and petty misunderstandings, was like watching two toddlers fight over a toy. Watching these “rivalries” unfold makes you feel superior because, at least your last argument over the remote didn’t end in an eviction!

Celebrities Behaving Like They're on Another Planet

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Om did the unthinkable on Season 10 (Instagram)

The reason Bigg Boss works so well for hate-watching is the sheer ridiculousness of the contestants. These aren’t your everyday people. They’re celebrities, or at least they think they are. The fun part is seeing the scales fall from their eyes as they realize they’re no longer the adored influencers of Instagram but are instead trapped in a house with people they absolutely loathe.

Take Swami Om from Season 10, for example. This man, self-proclaimed godman, made a career out of being obnoxious and was evicted for some of the most bizarre behaviour ever witnessed in Bigg Boss history (which is saying something). He threw urine at his fellow housemates. It’s horrifying and disgusting. And yet, it’s compelling. You can't look away, and that’s the beauty of hate-watching this reality show.

Emotional Manipulation Is The Main Ingredient

Late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's on-again off-again relationship was the highlight of season 13 (Instagram)

The genius of Bigg Boss lies in how the show manipulates both its contestants and the audience. There's always that one moment when the crying starts, and suddenly, the house turns into an impromptu therapy session. Contestants who've spent the last five episodes plotting each other’s downfall now tearfully confess their struggles to their arch enemies.

In Season 13, who can forget the emotional rollercoaster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship? One moment, they’re plotting each other’s destruction and the next, they’re reminiscing about better times, tears streaming down their faces. It’s like watching a soap opera on fast forward. You know the show is manipulating your emotions, yet you sit there, fully invested.

The Eternal Cycle of Fake Friendships and Alliances

Gautam Gulati betrayed Karishma Tanna on the show and we believed it (Instagram)

The show is a masterclass in the fickleness of human relationships. In the Bigg Boss house, friendships are as stable as a house of cards in the wind. There’s something delightfully cringe-worthy about watching two contestants forge a “bond” over shared kitchen duties, only to betray each other over a secret task handed down by Bigg Boss himself.

Season 8 brought us the now-legendary betrayal of Gautam Gulati by Karishma Tanna over a trivial task. Watching these so-called friendships collapse is both entertaining and deeply satisfying. You hate them for being so fake, but at the same time, you love watching the chaos unfold.

Bigg Boss is loud, obnoxious, overly dramatic, and yet, it’s the most fascinating social experiment on Indian television. It’s like peeking through the window of a madhouse, knowing full well that you shouldn’t enjoy the spectacle—but you do.