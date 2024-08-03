ETV Bharat / bharat

Hashish Worth Rs 8 Cr Seized in Bihar's Gopalganj, Two Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Two smugglers carrying 71 kg of hashish were arrested in Bihar's Gopalganj. The police recovered 139 packets of hashish from the accused vehicle.

Hashish Worth Rs 8 Cr Seized in Bihar's Gopalganj; 2 Held
Police produce seized hashish before the media in Bihar on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

Gopalganj (Bihar): The Bihar police arrested two smugglers and seized 71 kg of hashish worth Rs 8 crore in Gopalganj on Saturday. Both the smugglers identified as Sudish Kumar, a resident of Patora of Mufassil Police Station area of ​​East Champaran, and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Parsauni of Patahi Pollice Station area, were transporting the drugs from Nepal to Delhi.

During the vehicle check near the Balthari checkpost of the Kuchaykot Police Station area of ​​Gopalganj district, the police recovered 139 packets of hashish from the accused vehicle.

Speaking about the drug seizure, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said, “A police team has been formed to arrest other people involved in the network of the arrested smugglers. Earlier, the police had seized a large quantity of hashish from the Balthari check post of UP-Bihar. Our team is keeping a constant watch.”

Earlier, two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was seized and two suspected smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, the police said on Wednesday. Also, a minor was detained in this connection.

According to police, a two kg heroin packet was part of the eight kg consignment that was brought into India from Pakistan via drones last week. The smugglers escaped with six kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore while the rest of the consignment worth Rs 10 crore was seized by the Rajasthan police.

Read More

  1. Gujarat: Mundra Customs Seizes Rs 110 Crore Worth Of Illicit Narcotic Tramadol Being Smuggled To Africa
  2. Himachal Pradesh Man, Son & Grandson Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case In Nahan

Gopalganj (Bihar): The Bihar police arrested two smugglers and seized 71 kg of hashish worth Rs 8 crore in Gopalganj on Saturday. Both the smugglers identified as Sudish Kumar, a resident of Patora of Mufassil Police Station area of ​​East Champaran, and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Parsauni of Patahi Pollice Station area, were transporting the drugs from Nepal to Delhi.

During the vehicle check near the Balthari checkpost of the Kuchaykot Police Station area of ​​Gopalganj district, the police recovered 139 packets of hashish from the accused vehicle.

Speaking about the drug seizure, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said, “A police team has been formed to arrest other people involved in the network of the arrested smugglers. Earlier, the police had seized a large quantity of hashish from the Balthari check post of UP-Bihar. Our team is keeping a constant watch.”

Earlier, two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was seized and two suspected smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, the police said on Wednesday. Also, a minor was detained in this connection.

According to police, a two kg heroin packet was part of the eight kg consignment that was brought into India from Pakistan via drones last week. The smugglers escaped with six kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore while the rest of the consignment worth Rs 10 crore was seized by the Rajasthan police.

Read More

  1. Gujarat: Mundra Customs Seizes Rs 110 Crore Worth Of Illicit Narcotic Tramadol Being Smuggled To Africa
  2. Himachal Pradesh Man, Son & Grandson Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case In Nahan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

71 KG HASHISH SEIZEDBIHAR POLICE71 KG HASHISH SEIZED IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.