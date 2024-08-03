ETV Bharat / bharat

Hashish Worth Rs 8 Cr Seized in Bihar's Gopalganj, Two Arrested

Gopalganj (Bihar): The Bihar police arrested two smugglers and seized 71 kg of hashish worth Rs 8 crore in Gopalganj on Saturday. Both the smugglers identified as Sudish Kumar, a resident of Patora of Mufassil Police Station area of ​​East Champaran, and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Parsauni of Patahi Pollice Station area, were transporting the drugs from Nepal to Delhi.

During the vehicle check near the Balthari checkpost of the Kuchaykot Police Station area of ​​Gopalganj district, the police recovered 139 packets of hashish from the accused vehicle.

Speaking about the drug seizure, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said, “A police team has been formed to arrest other people involved in the network of the arrested smugglers. Earlier, the police had seized a large quantity of hashish from the Balthari check post of UP-Bihar. Our team is keeping a constant watch.”