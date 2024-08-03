Hashish Worth Rs 8 Cr Seized in Bihar's Gopalganj, Two Arrested

Gopalganj (Bihar): The Bihar police arrested two smugglers and seized 71 kg of hashish worth Rs 8 crore in Gopalganj on Saturday. Both the smugglers identified as Sudish Kumar, a resident of Patora of Mufassil Police Station area of East Champaran, and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Parsauni of Patahi Pollice Station area, were transporting the drugs from Nepal to Delhi.
During the vehicle check near the Balthari checkpost of the Kuchaykot Police Station area of Gopalganj district, the police recovered 139 packets of hashish from the accused vehicle.
Speaking about the drug seizure, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said, “A police team has been formed to arrest other people involved in the network of the arrested smugglers. Earlier, the police had seized a large quantity of hashish from the Balthari check post of UP-Bihar. Our team is keeping a constant watch.”
Earlier, two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was seized and two suspected smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, the police said on Wednesday. Also, a minor was detained in this connection.
According to police, a two kg heroin packet was part of the eight kg consignment that was brought into India from Pakistan via drones last week. The smugglers escaped with six kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore while the rest of the consignment worth Rs 10 crore was seized by the Rajasthan police.
