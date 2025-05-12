'Has India Accepted Third-Party Intervention': Congress Questions Centre On Trump Mediating Indo-Pak Ceasefire

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday asked the central government whether it had strayed from India's historical stance of not accepting any third-party intervention, as the grand old party referred to US President Donald Trump's recent claims of mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The party also accused the ruling BJP of "cashing the valour" of the armed forces, in the aftermath of India-Pakistan ceasefire, and said that, unlike the BJP, national interest, not politics, was the priority of the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel posed a volley of questions to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Pointing out the United States' role in the ceasefire, he said, "In 1971, we brought Pakistani soldiers to their knees, but today the government should be asked whether we have changed our policy under US pressure." "The US President suddenly announced a ceasefire. Has India accepted third-party intervention? The people of the country have the right to know," he said.

Remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "In 1971, Indira ji had shown the world that India won't bow down to anyone. In 1971, Indira ji rejected America's pressure and defeated Pakistan. Even today, our soldiers are standing on the border with the same spirit."

"We have learnt from Indira Ji that when you sit at the negotiating table with the enemy, you should show strength, not weakness. Our resolve is that in the fight against terrorism, there should be nationalism, not politics," the senior Congress leader said.

Referring to different wars with Pakistan, he said, "Our soldiers saved the integrity of India in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war (1999). The Congress party stands shoulder to shoulder with them." Baghel said whenever there was a crisis in the country, the Congress party kept politics aside and gave priority to national interest.

"In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the way our armed forces, with courage and determination, gave a befitting reply to the enemies, it was a proud moment for the whole nation."

Accusing the BJP of indulging in politics over the current situation for political gains, Baghel, without naming anyone, said, "Congress cancelled all its political programmes and took out 'Jai Hind Yatra' in support of the armed forces. But, a BJP leader tweeted that terrorists were pardoned during the Congress regime, and Narendra Modi taught them a lesson. This is a lie."

"On one hand, the Congress party carried out 'Jai Hind Yatra'. On the other hand, the BJP continued doing politics even in the situation of national interest. We stood with the government because for us, national interest is our priority," he said. Baghel also reiterated Congress's demand for an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a special session of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, while referring to previous Congress governments at the Centre, questioned how Trump announced the ceasefire.

Gehlot shared two incidents from his childhood in which India took action despite international pressure. "Seeing the international pressure exerted on India in the current circumstances, I remember two incidents from my childhood in which India took action despite all international pressure. This was in 1961 when I was in the sixth grade. Till 1961, the state of Goa was under the control of Portugal. Pandit Nehru's government started the military operation Vijay to merge it with India. Portugal was a member country of NATO, so military operation in the territory of Portugal was considered against NATO and western countries could attack India. The US ambassador also met Pandit Nehru and requested him not to take military action, but Pandit Nehru's strong will and the bravery of the army drove away the Portuguese and merged Goa with India," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"When I joined the university, i.e. till 1974, Sikkim was an independent monarchy of the Chogyal dynasty. The queen here was an American, due to which Sikkim had the support of America. In 1974, Indira Gandhi's government launched a campaign for the merger of Sikkim with India. Then America put pressure on India and even threatened action, but Indira ji ignored all this and made Sikkim a part of India," he said.

Gehlot said in the past, India never bowed down to international pressure, which is why people are not able to understand how the US President announced the ceasefire. "This should have been completely the decision of our government. India's policy since Indira ji's time is that there will be no interference of any third party in India-Pakistan matters. The whole country is worried about the US's interference in the recent military operation and what was the compulsion that the central government allowed a third country to interfere," he said.