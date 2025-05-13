‘Has Been Biggest Support, Would Uphold Values Of SC’: CJI Khanna Retires With Message For CJI-Designate

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, on his last day in office on Tuesday, said CJI-designate Justice B R Gavai has been his biggest support and he is certain that Justice Gavai would uphold values of the Supreme Court, fundamental rights and the basic constitutional doctrines.

The ceremonial bench comprised the outgoing CJI, Justice Gavai, and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The CJI expressed confidence in Justice Gavai’s leadership and commitment to constitutional values. "What to say about CJI designate B R Gavai, we got elevated the same year. Here we are in the collegium, and thereafter, we have interacted on several occasions. And I must say, he has been my biggest support”, said the CJI Khanna.

CJI Khanna added, “And I am sure that you have in Justice Gavai an excellent chief justice who's going to uphold the institution and uphold the fundamental rights and basic doctrines, which we have adopted and applied”. The CJI said, “The judiciary is not just judges; it includes the bar. You are the conscious keepers of the system”.

CJI Khanna praised the collegiality among judges from diverse regions. “Another thing is the biggest plus factor in this court. We have judges from different parts of the country, and they with their different thought processes and different backgrounds, are able to find a lot of solutions. We were able to find out the right path”, said the CJI.

Justice Khanna, in his parting remarks, expressed gratitude, reflecting on the memories he carries from his years in the judiciary. “I carry with me a lot of memories. Memories that are very nice and will remain with me throughout my life”, said CJI Khanna.

Justice Gavai, who would assume the CJI office tomorrow, said Justice Khanna "embraced his legacy" and built his own. Justice Gavai acknowledged the weight of legacy Justice Khanna bore as the nephew of Justice H R Khanna. Justice Khanna was the lone dissenter in the 1976 ADM Jabalpur case, in which he stood for constitutional rights during the emergency. Justice Gavai praised CJI Khanna for his clarity, moral conviction, and commitment to fundamental rights.

Justice Sanjay Kumar, who sat alongside Justice Khanna for several months, said, “He doesn't make notes. Everything: page numbers, paragraph numbers, contents come from memory…..”. He also spoke about CJI Khanna’s calm and patient demeanour with lawyers. Attorney General R Venkataramani said CJI Khanna added "immense value" to the court, adding, “Like a river flowing quietly, you accomplished much with grace”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the CJI's legal acumen and clarity in judgment. Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal apart from other bar members and lawyers praised the outgoing CJI. Sibal said, “You are the streak across the sky that is never forgotten…..”, and called CJI Khanna "a beacon of light" who elevated the stature of the court.

A counsel said the week saw the country's two greats hang their boots, one of whom was the CJI and the other cricketer, Virat Kohli. Justice Khanna was elevated as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2024, and demitted office on May 13, 2025.